ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apparel

China’s Streetwear Whisperer: Peter Zhong

By Tiffany Ap
WWD
WWD
 7 days ago

Click here to read the full article.

SHANGHAI — It used to be that streetwear fanatics in China relied on Yoho and Hypebeast as their go-to sources for everything in the subculture. Hypebeast, with its more international slant, could be counted on for the latest exclusives on global releases, especially Supreme news, while Yoho was the domestic king. The hot start-up picked up private equity funding and expanded its empire quickly in just a few years, touching everything from magazines, offline stores and the business-to-consumer fair and trade show Yohood.

But soon after the pandemic hit, Yoho ran into cash troubles. Forced to abandon many of its projects, the company has been on life support for some time. Since then, Nowre, another street- and youth-culture-focused platform, has been amassing clout and fans to the tune of three million followers and counting.

More from WWD

Here, Nowre’s co-founder, Peter Zhong talks with WWD about how the company got started and how his team, which has expanded from just editorial to a full digital agency, sees the future of China’s streetwear movement.

WWD: What is Nowre?

Peter Zhong: It stands for “now” the present and “re” the past. We want to cover all past and present of youth culture in China with a global vision. In 2014, there were not many online media outlets in mainland China focusing on street or youth culture, compared to other markets like Taiwan or Japan, for example. We saw an opportunity to start this platform with my partner Chris Wang. I have a background with sports brands from Nike and Converse in retail and marketing. Chris’ background is advertising. He was with Wieden + Kennedy and was one of the earliest founding employees of Yoho, and also still has his own advertising agency, Horizon.

WWD: Who is your reader? What are some regional differences you see across the country ?

P.Z.: We get 50 percent of our readership from tier-one cities, but there’s a big growth of readership in western cities Chengdu, Chongqing and Xian. The youth culture is getting stronger and stronger in western China. Economies are growing and the youth has the urge to express themselves more.

Cantonese culture will always be the leading force for youth culture because of the influence of Hong Kong from the early days. Any street-culture media or youth media in China, the readership from Guangdong should contribute as the top province because unlike other provinces they have two tier-one cities, Shenzhen and Guangzhou.

In terms of gender, it’s 60 percent male and 40 percent female as we started NowHer two years ago.

WWD: How large is the company now and how did you expand from media outlet to other businesses?

P.Z.: We have 60 employees full-time, we’re fully independent. We do content creation and a media platform. Then, because of how many times we talked to different brands, they reached out to us for consumer insights or industry reports and we slowly grew that into production work. So it’s similar to the Hypebeast and Hypemaker business model.

We started to help on strategy, then slowly we got more digital agency work and when the brands are ready to go to market, we developed a PR service, doing some seeding, cross-media buys in the streetwear sector. Last but not least, we help brands do events. Since the brands firmly believe that consumer insights are the key for their strategy, we slowly became a full-service agency. But we understand that we can only do branding digitally to a certain degree, where a lot of experience needs to be done offline. Hence we have developed a few offline programs like Nowre marketplace and pop-up spaces to participate in important offline culture moments.

WWD: What is the streetwear media competitive landscape like?

P.Z.: We see a lot of bloggers and influencers doing their own thing. But for Nowre, we always knew what we wanted to do from Day One. We want to become the local media destination platform for the culture. That’s the key distinction between us and media like Hypebeast. They’re based in Hong Kong, but people don’t realize they’re from Hong Kong. I didn’t see a lot of Hong Kong influence for Hypebeast or Chinese influence for Hypebeast, until they launched their China site. For Nowre, we focus on local content contributing at least 60 and 40 percent international content.

WWD: It’s been nearly a year since the Better Cotton Initiative controversy over Xinjiang cotton. What kind of long-term impact do you think it had on Nike and Adidas? What advice do you have for brands concerned about getting caught in the political crossfires?

P.Z.: The challenge for international brands are many but political events are short term. At the end of the day, it is about serving the consumer, I think that’s the key.

Nike and Adidas definitely saw a pullback in sales, but it’s also a long time coming. Chinese brands like Li Ning and Anta have been investing for years. The incident disrupted the market so the competitors, the Chinese brands and the consumer mindset can switch but local brands have steadily been getting stronger.

There are many, many factors. I don’t think that BCI is the main reason for local brands catching up. In certain categories, they have more advanced supply chains than the international brands. You can turn around a product fast, which gives you a huge advantage, you can have more drops. You can innovate a lot faster and they’re not scared to take risks. In terms of scale, they are still smaller than the international brands, but [there are so many] decisions multinationals have to go through globally. They are reacting to Chinese brands, instead of leading the way on how they want to fight the fight, and that gives Chinese brands a lot of advantage. For Chinese brands, they are on the ground, they have the supply chain here. They have the marketing team here and speak the same language. Brands here evolve a lot faster. To name a few: Random Event, Rolling Wild, or Bosie.

The main logic in our parents’ generation was that everything overseas is better. We [as Millennials] still have this mentality that overseas is better. But kids who are born after the 2000s, the Gen Z, when they were born, China was already in a way better place. Their mentality and thinking is China is as good as anywhere else, the nationalism is really building up. By the time they were in their twenties, they were willing to support local Chinese brands.

WWD: So what can international brands bring to the table?

P.Z.: Their advantage is still very clear in that China doesn’t have these subcultures to begin with. Everything came from overseas. I think the streetwear brands that have done well in China started early and they kind of own certain communities. Because they have invested in this community, it’s the authenticity. Vans or Nike, they have the resources to become the main sponsor for every major event in their categories or pillars.

WWD: How concerned should brands be about the recent scrutiny on celebrities and “idol worship”?

P.Z.: I think brands have started to notice there are risks to relying heavily on celebrities. It’s a double-edged sword. But I don’t think it reflects the street culture. We can’t be cynical and apply all western values onto the Chinese government, when the fact is most western-format products have prospered and are growing, instead of being targeted here.

WWD: What are some interesting insights you’ve observed about the way men in China spend that brands should know?

P.Z.: Males in China consume to show their identity. Sometime it’s a flex or about making a statement. Chinese men are also very known for being generous to their girlfriend or other half.

Then high-end performance gear with less obvious branding has also been very popular among high-income men, for example in outdoor camping gear and golf equipment.

WWD: What is a common point of confusion for international brands wanting to expand in China?

P.Z.: The number of social media platforms here is so scattered compared to the West. For Western brands to come here it can be very challenging. Social media is the backbone of brand-building in China. Besides Weibo, WeChat there are also apps like Little Red Book, Douyin or Chinese TikTok, and e-commerce platforms with a social element to them like Poison, which is the equivalent to StockX or Goat here and it has a number-one position in the sneaker resale market. It’s important to have a platform strategy for each.

Comments / 0

Related
WWD

EXCLUSIVE: Li-Ning Stages Show in China’s Hainan, Eyes Global Online Expansion

Click here to read the full article. LONDON — Chinese sportswear giant Li-Ning will reveal its spring 2022 collection on Friday with a physical fashion show in China’s duty-free shopping hotspot Sanya, Hainan Island, WWD can exclusively reveal. The show is a key component of the brand’s inaugural Reframing Perspectives music festival. Targeting China’s music-loving and fashion-savvy younger audience, the event sets up a 150-meter-long mirror installation to showcase different pillars of the brand: movement, adventure, extreme sports, and explorations of the great outdoors.More from WWDOscar de la Renta Pre-Fall 2022Ralph Lauren Fragrances Presents Ralph's ClubFront Row at Dior Men's Pre-Fall 2022 Li...
BEAUTY & FASHION
WWD

N.Hoolywood Debuts Pre-Fall Range

Click here to read the full article. N.Hoolywood founder and creative director Daisuke Obana began his fashion career as a buyer and manager for a vintage clothing store in Tokyo before launching his own company in 2000. His collections draw upon elements of classic military, American vintage sportswear and traditional Japanese craftsmanship with softly structured silhouettes rendered in technical materials and graphic tones, showcasing the label’s directional approach to streetwear. As with most, the ongoing global pandemic has hindered the way most brands showcase their collections, and this is no exception for Obana. His shows in New York were always one...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Reason.com

China's War on Crypto

In El Salvador, you can now use crypto-currency to pay for your Big Mac. In Kazakhstan and Russia, crypto mining operations have taken off. In China, however, the Communist Party is bent on destroying every form of cryptocurrency except a still-to-be-developed digital yuan that isn't really a cryptocurrency at all.
ECONOMY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Li Ning
AFP

Blinken begins Southeast Asia tour, with China in focus

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Monday began a Southeast Asia tour in the Indonesian capital Jakarta, where he will outline Washington's policy on the Indo-Pacific, a key US-China battleground. Arriving from Britain after a G7 foreign ministers' meeting dominated by tensions with Russia, Blinken will highlight what his administration says is the importance of Southeast Asia in US foreign policy.
FOREIGN POLICY
AFP

China's SenseTime postpones Hong Kong IPO after US blacklisting

Chinese artificial intelligence start-up SenseTime said Monday it was postponing a $767 million initial public offering in Hong Kong after it was blacklisted by the United States over accusations of genocide in Xinjiang. On Monday, SenseTime filed a statement to the Hong Kong stock exchange saying it would postpone its listing "to safeguard the interests of the potential investors" as they weigh the impact of being placed on the blacklist.
FOREIGN POLICY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Western China#Streetwear#Supreme News#Nike#Wieden Kennedy
Reuters

Taiwan says confident Chinese invasion would be very hard

TAIPEI, Dec 13 (Reuters) - A full Chinese invasion of Taiwan with troops landed and ports and airports seized would be very difficult to achieve due to problems China would have in landing and supplying troops, Taiwan's Defence Ministry said in its latest threat assessment. Tensions between Taipei and Beijing,...
POLITICS
realcleardefense.com

To Deter China, Think Big

Steven Metz, To Deter China, Think Big, No. 511, December 10, 2021. Steven Metz is Professor of National Security and Strategy at the U.S. Army War College. This essay is solely the work of the author and does not represent the official position of the U.S. Army or U.S. Army War College.
POLITICS
Axios

Taiwan loses another ally to China

The Biden administration denounced Nicaragua on Thursday night for switching diplomatic allegiance from Taiwan to China. Why it matters: China's government has for the past several years been chipping away at Taiwan's legitimacy on the world stage and attempted to further isolate Taipei by pressuring companies and other countries to stop treating the self-governing island as a sovereign nation.
FOREIGN POLICY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Apparel
NewsBreak
Adidas
Country
China
NewsBreak
Celebrities
WWD

Dior Vibe Sportswear Collection to Launch in Pop-up Stores Worldwide

Click here to read the full article. RUNNER’S WORLD: Dior is marking the launch of its Dior Vibe sportswear range with the opening of a series of pop-up stores worldwide in January. The staggered rollout will kick off on Jan. 5 with the opening of a temporary store in Beverly Hills, to be followed by pop-ups in Shanghai, Sanya, Beijing, Chengdu, Taipei, Hong Kong, Seoul, Bangkok, London, New York City and Tokyo.More from WWDJurnee Smollett's Photo Diary from the Dior ShowFront Row at Dior RTW Spring 2022Dior RTW Spring 2022 In addition, six pop-ins are planned in Paris, Milan, Tokyo, New York...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
The Independent

Hong Kong tycoon given 13 months jail for Tiananmen vigil

A Hong Kong court on Monday sentenced activist and business tycoon Jimmy Lai to 13 months in jail for urging participation in last year’s banned Tiananmen vigil, amid a crackdown by Chinese authorities that has rolled back the semi-autonomous city's civil liberties. The District Court convicted seven others on similar charges and handed out sentences of up to 14 months.Hong Kong’s government has banned the candlelight vigil for the past two years on pandemic control grounds, although it is widely believed the ban is intended to be permanent as authorities look to squelch the city's pro-democracy movement. Lai, the...
CHINA
dallassun.com

Prominent US billionaire forecasts new economic world order

China is winning the economic competition against the United States, according to Ray Dalio, the founder of the world's largest hedge-fund firm, Bridgewater Associates. When asked by the BBC on Thursday whether China was beating the US, Dalio said: "Yes, it's winning." "Their growth rate at a slow level is...
ECONOMY
realcleardefense.com

Xi Jinping’s New World Order

Xi Jinping savored the moment. Speaking before China’s annual gathering of nearly 3,000 representatives to the National People’s Congress in Beijing in March 2021, the Chinese president took a post-pandemic victory lap, proclaiming that his country had been the first to tame COVID-19, the first to resume work, and the first to regain positive economic growth. It was the result, he argued, of “self-confidence in our path, self-confidence in our theories, self-confidence in our system, self-confidence in our culture.” And he further shared his pride that “now, when our young people go abroad, they can stand tall and feel proud—unlike us when we were young.” For Xi, China’s success in controlling the spread of the novel coronavirus was yet more evidence that he was on the right track: China was reclaiming its historic position of leadership and centrality on the global stage. The brief official history of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) that was published the following month reinforced his assessment. It claimed that Xi had brought China “closer to the center of the world stage than it has ever been. The nation has never been closer to its own rebirth.”
CORONAVIRUS
WWD

WWD

11K+
Followers
18K+
Post
762K+
Views
ABOUT

Fashion. Beauty. Business.

 https://wwd.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy