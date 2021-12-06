ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technicolor Mania

By Luis Campuzano
 7 days ago
The seasonal palette in men’s wear typically reflects the overarching theme, and this spring is no exception.

Designers have a clear message for the post-pandemic age: ditch the traditional tonal blocks of gray, navy and black in favor of an explosion of colors intended to brighten up classic men’s staples, including cardigans, leather outerwear and even trousers.

Neon green, fluorescent pink and electric blue are paired in clashing and unexpected combinations to convey a dramatic jolt of energy. Rainbow dégradé leather outerwear at Louis Vuitton, dégradé suitings at Etro, vivid pastels on oversize intarsia T-shirts at Fendi and psychedelic graphic knits at Loewe are among the army of intense hues leading the pack.

In the contemporary market, a more genderless approach provides new opportunities to expand the classic men’s color repertoire as consumers increasingly look to fashion as an outlet for self-expression and personal creativity, which will undoubtedly result in an audacious, bold, optimistic and colorful summer.

