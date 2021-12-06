ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mint Hill, NC

Retirees Fear Becoming a Burden

By Brandon Monette
The Mint Hill Times
The Mint Hill Times
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

MINT HILL, NC – Here’s something to think about: 72% of retirees say that one of their biggest fears is becoming a burden on their families, according to an Edward Jones/Age Wave study. Fortunately, there’s much you can do to avoid this fate. For starters contribute as...

www.minthilltimes.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Capital Journal

Financial Focus: Give yourself some ‘paychecks’ for retirement

During your working years, you’ve probably met the costs of living through your salary. But once you retire, where will the money come from? Is there a way to give yourself a “paycheck” for retirement?. There is indeed – but you’ll have to do a good job...
BUSINESS
The Mint Hill Times

Build Your “Cash” Account Before Retiring

MINT HILL, NC – Within your investment portfolio, you may have a cash management account. And in the years before you retire, you may want to build this account to help pay for emergency expenses, short-term goals or your everyday spending. First of all, you can draw from a...
MINT HILL, NC
The Cross Timbers Gazette

Money Sense: 5 ways to catch up on retirement savings at any age

Even if you’re juggling other financial goals, there are steps you can take to help you get back on track. You’re busy with your career, maybe buying a home, having kids, saving for college, starting a business―or taking planned or unplanned time off from work. It’s the stuff of life that may have taken a front seat—while retirement savings often takes a back seat to all of those immediate financial priorities. Suddenly, you’re hitting your 40s or 50s, and you realize you’ve fallen behind on planning for your future.
PERSONAL FINANCE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Mint Hill, NC
Mint Hill, NC
Business
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Financial Advisors#Retirement Accounts#Age Wave#Ira
Motley Fool

How to Safeguard Your Retirement Income After the Loss of a Spouse

A spouse's death could lead to lost Social Security benefits. Advanced planning is important to protect a widow or widower. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
INCOME TAX
Journal Record

Employee turnover costs increasing burden for employers

OKLAHOMA CITY – Employers, many who have had a hard time lately finding people to fill open jobs, also face increasing challenges – and financial costs – related to people leaving jobs, according to a new survey from the Harris Poll. Some 42% of U.S. companies that...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Sentinel & Enterprise

Senator says businesses bearing burden of unemployment fraud

Candidate for state auditor, state Sen. Diana DiZoglio is calling for “sorely needed clarity” in the effort to replenish the unemployment trust — drained during the pandemic — with businesses apparently on the hook to pay back an eye-popping $7 billion — including nearly $2 billion in fraud. “It is...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nursing Homes
mckinneyonline.com

The Best Ways for Retirees to Give to Charity

First, to be clear, it only makes sense to give money to a charity if you are passionate about their cause. As a kind of "thank-you", Congress and the IRS have built in some potential tax benefits for your donations, but only with careful planning can we realize these benefits. For example, let’s say you currently donate $10,000 annually to your favorite charity. Over the next 10 years, this will, of course, add up to $100,000 in total giving. Your generosity will make a big difference to this charity, but in this format, under current tax laws and without additional planning, you could potentially receive zero tax benefit. As mentioned, we give to charity to support the cause and not for the tax benefit, but if we can, we might as well get the tax benefit.
INCOME TAX
nationalmortgageprofessional.com

Reverse Mortgages: Easy Income For Affluent Retirees

Reverse mortgages can provide an essential risk management tool for millions of retirees. Retirees can dramatically reduce exposure to longevity and market risks while growing their investment portfolios. A reverse mortgage as an alternative source of cash flow to a traditional investment portfolio hold the greatest benefit for mass affluent...
REAL ESTATE
Axios Denver

PERA retirees in Colorado are feeling the financial pinch

Data: 2020 PERA annual report; Chart: John Frank/AxiosRetirement benefits for nearly 1 in 10 Coloradans will increase just 1% in 2022, far short of what's needed to cover the rising costs of living.Why it matters: The 631,000 members of the state's Public Employees Retirement Association are paying more for fewer benefits, the Colorado Sun reports.Even still, the state risks slipping off track of its goal to reach full funding by 2048, new data shows.By the numbers: The annual contribution for PERA members will increase to 11% next year from the current 10.5%.On the benefits side, the cost-of-living adjustment is decreasing...
COLORADO STATE
MyChesCo

Most Retirees Must Take Required Minimum Distributions by Dec. 31

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The Internal Revenue Service is reminding retirement plan participants and individual retirement account owners that payments, called required minimum distributions, must usually be taken by December 31. Required minimum distributions (RMDs) generally are minimum amounts that retirement plan account owners must withdraw annually starting with the...
PERSONAL FINANCE
The Mint Hill Times

The Mint Hill Times

401
Followers
1K+
Post
34K+
Views
ABOUT

The Mint Hill Times is a locally owned, family operated, award winning, publishing & media company serving the town of Mint Hill, NC and surrounding area since 2006. Our mission is to support happy, healthy, growing communities with news you can use to live your best life.

 https://www.minthilltimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy