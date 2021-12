MINT HILL, NC – The Independence Lady Patriot basketball team continues to show a great deal of promise during what was expected to be a rebuilding season. However, it is clear the starting five are athletic and talented. Especially their backcourt combo of Kaylee Carson and Kamryn Kitchen. Sophomore, Chloe Moss is also making her mark on this season with solid consist play. Junior Lily Todd and Tamia Burgess also are making a significant contribution. Then adding good players off the bench including Kalia Ingram, Olivia Clark, and Makinley Sellers combined have given the Patriots important depth during the early going.

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 6 DAYS AGO