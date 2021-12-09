ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Free website serves as resource for indigenous languages

There are over 100 indigenous languages throughout California and in the Central Valley.

Many communities speak their native languages, such as Zapoteco and Mixteco, both rooted in Mexico.

The free website provides vital information in 1,040 languages, many of them indigenous.

"Millions around the world have accessed this free content as a result of us putting it up and making it available on the website and it's the kind of work we love to do," says spokesperson Robert Hendriks.

He says many people with religious views use the site to access the Bible since it's not translated in every language.

"We want every single person on the planet to be able to access truth from the bible in their language," says Hendriks.

One Fresno couple - Alejandra and Daniel Ortega - used it to access the bible in their native language, Spanish.

But, they've also used the tools provided to learn a new language they say is highly spoken here in the Central Valley.

"There are many people who speak Mixteco so I've encountered individuals at school, at the supermarket, in my area," says Daniel Ortega.

For them, using the resources allows them to stay connected to their roots and be more involved with their communities.

"It's helped me continue to learn the language of my grandmother and others and stay connected to my culture. And helping other members of the community to keep their languages alive," says Ortega.

