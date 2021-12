Harris is not beyond critique, but the fixation on picking apart every little action she takes is beyond ridiculous. Black immigration activists taking issue with Harris telling people not to come here as a solution to the immigration crisis was valid. It's quite rich that people like Noonan complain that Harris isn't taking things "seriously" when the president, her supervisor, seems to be at times out of touch with our current reality.

