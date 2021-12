FAIRVIEW, Ala. – The West Point Warriors and Lady Warriors traveled to Fairview for a pair of varsity matchups Friday night and both games were heated battles between the county rivals. It took a pair of overtimes, but the Lady Warriors topped the Lady Aggies 45-44 and in the boys’ game, Fairview put together a massive fourth quarter to pull away late and defeat West Point 55-42. West Point 45 – Fairview 44 (2OT) (Varsity Girls) The first quarter was a defensive one as there were a combined two made baskets in the opening quarter. Morgan Lindsay got Fairview on the scoreboard...

WEST POINT, AL ・ 54 MINUTES AGO