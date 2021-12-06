H. Moser & Cie. Pays Tribute to 1828
Swiss luxury watch manufacturer H. Moser & Cie. is paying tribute to the pivotal period in its founder Heinrich Moser’s career — when he became one of the preeminent watchmakers in Russia — with the Heritage Bronze “Since 1828” limited edition.
Launched during Dubai Watch Week this year, H. Moser & Cie. released the timepiece as a tribute to the brand's rich heritage, which dates back almost 200 years.
Inspired by pocket watches that were transformed into wristwatches in the early 1920s using fine attachments, the timepiece has a fumé dial garnished with a Cyrillic logo, a feature that was used in some of Heinrich Moser’s first creations after the inception of the Manufacture in 1828.
For the case of this model (and a first for the brand), bronze, a material that changes over time, will patina with age, making each Heritage Bronze “Since 1828” piece entirely unique. It also showcases a rounded design with classic touches, a case that features tapered lugs and a large notched crown, and it’s finished with a railway minute track in white, while the sword-shaped hands are accentuated with Super-LumiNova for a modern look. The distinctive three-dimensional appliqué numerals use Globolight, an innovative ceramic-based material that can assume any shape and any color, and which contains Super-LumiNova.
Powered by the HMC 200 movement, which is visible behind the sapphire case-back, this caliber is entirely designed, developed and produced in-house. It is equipped with a regulating organ manufactured by H. Moser & Cie.’s sister company, Precision Engineering AG, and adorned with the distinctive Moser double stripes; the HMC 200 caliber offers a minimum power reserve of three days.
Limited to 50 pieces, the Heritage Bronze “Since 1828” will retail for $19,700 and is available exclusively online at the brands’ e-commerce site and at Middle East retailer Seddiqi boutique, a longtime partner of the brand.
