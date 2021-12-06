ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Shows

‘Celebrity Wheel of Fortune’: Here’s Who Won in Latest Episode

By Chris Haney
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

On Sunday night, Celebrity Wheel of Fortune‘s Instagram account announced the game show’s celebrity winner of tonight’s episode. In January of this year, Season 1 of the celebrity version of the popular game show premiered. It was the first time ever that celebrities became the only contestants during a special season...

outsider.com

Comments / 0

Related
CinemaBlend

Wheel Of Fortune Fans Are Not Cool With Contestant Winning After Technically Incorrect Answer

While the game of Wheel of Fortune is simple enough on the whole, the rules can be laughably stringent. How many times have viewers heard longtime host Pat Sajak warn a contestant to not add any words when solving a puzzle (especially on those Crossword puzzles!)? Fans of the classic game show are pretty protective of such things, distinct rules included, so when a contestant recently was given credit for a mispronounced word in his answer — thus winning the game — viewers definitely had some things to say about it.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vanna White
Person
Jodie Sweetin
Person
Nia Vardalos
Person
Michael Higgins
Person
Pat Sajak
Outsider.com

‘Wheel of Fortune’ Contestant Wins New Car After Incredible Puzzle Solve

One “Wheel of Fortune” contestant drove away in a brand new car during last night’s episode after a crazy puzzle solve. Kevin, one of last night’s contestants, managed to make it to the final Bonus Round. The category was “Living Things,” and he had a few letters already up on the board to help him out. After listing his three consonants and one vowel — “P, H, G, O,” he still had a fair amount of puzzle left to solve.
TV & VIDEOS
Outsider.com

‘Celebrity Wheel of Fortune’ Looks Back at Its Favorite Winners

This fall Wheel of Fortune fans were treated to the second season of Celebrity Wheel of Fortune and the excitement hasn’t disappointed!. From former 1980s film star Anthony Michael Hall to R&B sensation Boyz II Men, to Vanilla Ice and comedians such as Andy Richter, the Celebrity Wheel of Fortune stage was always full of exciting guests.
TV & VIDEOS
outsider.com

‘Celebrity Wheel of Fortune’ Contestant Dedicates Spin to Vanna White, Lands on Million-Dollar Wedge

During tonight’s Celebrity Wheel of Fortune episode, one famous contestant dedicates his spin to hostess Vanna White before landing on the million-dollar wedge. Earlier this year, the popular game show brought in celebrity contestants for the first time ever. Following the success of the celebrity version of the show, Celebrity Wheel of Fortune has returned for a second season on Sunday nights in primetime. The weekly series has already been a hit, and tonight’s episode looks to be a good one.
TV SHOWS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Girls Inc#Full House#Jodiesweetin#Girlsinc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
TV Shows
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Outsider.com

‘Wheel of Fortune’ Host Pat Sajak’s Daughter, Maggie, Stuns in Pics from ‘Glamourous’ Movie Lot

Pat Sajak, longtime host of the popular game show “Wheel of Fortune” is a lucky man with a lovely family. Sajak has been hosting “Wheel of Fortune” for several decades now with no intentions of slowing down any time soon. He and co-host Vanna White have been the faces of “Wheel of Fortune” for as long as anyone cares to remember. With millions of viewers tuning in nightly, Sajak and White make quite the dynamic duo Sajak turned 75-years-old just weeks ago but you wouldn’t know by watching host America’s favorite game show. He’s still a spry and as lively as he’s ever been as it looks like he’s discovered the fountain of youth. Sajak has two beautiful women in his wife — his wife, Lesley, and daughter, Maggie. A lovely family, they enjoy spending their time together and Lesley can often be seen with her husband. The couple has been married since 1989.
CELEBRITIES
eastidahonews.com

‘Wheel of Fortune’ co-host Vanna White answers 7 Questions with Emmy

7 Questions with Emmy is brought to you by Idaho Falls Pediatrics, whose specialty is your child's health and happiness. Its doctors and staff are dedicated to providing the best, cutting edge solutions for your child's medical condition in a friendly, clean and respectful atmosphere. Every week I’m interviewing fascinating...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

318K+
Followers
33K+
Post
110M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy