‘Celebrity Wheel of Fortune’: Here’s Who Won in Latest Episode

Pat Sajak, longtime host of the popular game show “Wheel of Fortune” is a lucky man with a lovely family. Sajak has been hosting “Wheel of Fortune” for several decades now with no intentions of slowing down any time soon. He and co-host Vanna White have been the faces of “Wheel of Fortune” for as long as anyone cares to remember. With millions of viewers tuning in nightly, Sajak and White make quite the dynamic duo Sajak turned 75-years-old just weeks ago but you wouldn’t know by watching host America’s favorite game show. He’s still a spry and as lively as he’s ever been as it looks like he’s discovered the fountain of youth. Sajak has two beautiful women in his wife — his wife, Lesley, and daughter, Maggie. A lovely family, they enjoy spending their time together and Lesley can often be seen with her husband. The couple has been married since 1989.

