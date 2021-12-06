ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘NCIS: Hawai’i’ Teases Update to a Fan-Favorite Relationship in New Episode

By Anna Dunn
 4 days ago
NCIS: Hawai’i is teasing an update to a fan-favorite relationship in tomorrow’s episode. The show, which aired earlier this year, has a couple of romantic relationships in the storyline. But the one between Lucy Tara and Kate Whistler is a fan-favorite. And it looks like something’s coming their way....

