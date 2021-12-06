ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Trump brokers deal to remake the field in N.C. Senate race

By Natalie Allison
POLITICO
POLITICO
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GKKuC_0dEzUFuw00
Rep. Ted Budd and former President Donald Trump shake hands. | Chris Seward/AP Photo

Donald Trump brokered a deal this weekend to clear the North Carolina GOP Senate field for Rep. Ted Budd, the candidate he endorsed in June but who has failed to emerge so far as the clear frontrunner.

During a meeting at Mar-a-Lago on Saturday, Trump pledged to endorse former GOP Rep. Mark Walker, who is currently in third place in the Senate primary, if Walker leaves the race and runs again for the House instead, according to multiple sources present at the gathering.

“Trump offered Walker the endorsement, and it’s expected to get rolled out this week,” said Jack Minor, Walker’s former chief of staff.

Walker, who was rumored for weeks to be considering a House run, has not formally announced his plans to drop out of the Senate race. Candidate filing in North Carolina begins at noon Monday.

Despite the former president’s endorsement and the multimillion-dollar backing from Club for Growth’s super PAC, Budd has failed to surpass former Gov. Pat McCrory, who is also seeking the Republican nomination for Senate. Walker for months has trailed both Budd and McCrory in polling and fundraising.

The new 7th District congressional seat that Walker would run for resembles the district Walker represented from 2015 through 2020. Budd currently represents much of that area in Congress.

Both Budd and Walker are campaigning as Trump loyalists, in contrast with McCrory, a Republican with more appeal to moderates.

As part of the deal brokered during the Saturday meeting — which was also attended by Republican congressional candidate Bo Hines, Rep. Madison Cawthorn (R-N.C.) and Club for Growth President David McIntosh — Hines will receive Trump’s endorsement to run in the 4th Congressional District, Minor confirmed.

Until recently, Hines has campaigned as a candidate in the 7th District. Trump’s maneuvering moves him out of that race and into the 4th District contest, thus clearing room for Walker to run in the 7th.

A primary match-up between Hines and Walker could also have become messy, potentially resulting in Cawthorn and other members of the House Freedom Caucus endorsing Hines over Walker, a former Republican Study Committee chair.

A spokesperson for Hines said the campaign would not comment on the matter until Monday.

The new arrangement amounts to a truce between several key conservatives in North Carolina — and settles a game of Republican musical chairs that has been underway in the state.

Walker, a former pastor who has actively courted the evangelical Christian vote, has bashed Budd for his reliance on Club for Growth funding. The group’s super PAC is spending $10 million to support Budd in the race.

“President Trump deserves a lot of credit for bringing together North Carolina conservatives and proposing a path that truly benefits the voters,” McIntosh said in a statement Sunday, when asked about his attendance at the Mar-a-Lago meeting.

Spokespeople for Trump and Budd did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The parties involved in the meeting offered conflicting accounts of who was the driving force behind it. Some said it was McIntosh, while others pointing to Cawthorn, who passed out fliers bearing the title “Congressman Cawthorn’s plan for North Carolina” — a map that showed Walker running in the 7th District and Hines in the 4th District.

Multiple sources said McIntosh played a significant role in putting the plan together, including one who said McIntosh offered “encouragement” for Hines to agree to switch races and run in the 4th District, where Hines currently resides. Walker previously represented more than two-thirds of what will now become the 7th District.

Cawthorn won his seat as a first-time, 24-year-old candidate in 2020 against a Trump-endorsed candidate. But he received Trump’s “total endorsement” this spring, with the former president announcing he would support Cawthorn in the future in “whatever he wants to do.”

A spokesperson for McCrory’s campaign pushed back on the notion that Budd will benefit from Walker leaving the Senate race.

“Our polls show that Gov. McCrory’s large lead expands in this scenario,” said Jordan Shaw, an adviser to McCrory’s campaign. “That’s because Walker’s supporters want someone who isn’t bought, paid for, wholly owned and operated by a D.C. special interest group. That obviously eliminates Congressman Budd and benefits Gov. McCrory.”

A McCrory internal polling memo from October showed McCrory ahead by 15 percentage points in the three-way race. Shaw said the poll found his lead grew by another point in a head-to-head matchup with Budd.

A survey commissioned by the Club for Growth last month, meanwhile, had McCrory up by just three points .

Comments / 52

Phillip Ben
4d ago

Trump doesn’t ‘endorse’, he ‘recruits’ loyal followers for ‘his cause’! Show him that his Cause is up in smokes, and, send his cronies home!

Reply(10)
37
David Troutman
4d ago

if it's going to be a Republican in office the McCrory is the best choice right now. As the campaigning gets started it will be interesting to see where the candidates are on real issues that face NC and the nation. Saying I got Trumps endorsement should mean nothing to an intelligent voter😉

Reply(9)
4
Fred P
4d ago

I remember how proud Trumpies were that their hero wasn't into politics. Too funny

Reply(1)
23
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
POLITICO

POLITICO Playbook: Why tongues are wagging inside the House GOP

THE RETURN OF RENEE — Former Rep. RENEE ELLMERS announced on Twitter Wednesday that she’s running for Congress again in North Carolina’s 4th district — and sent the House GOP gossip mill into overdrive. Ellmers, you’ll recall, lost her primary in 2016 following allegations that she...
U.S. POLITICS
Washington Examiner

Trump delivers for Georgia Democrats again

Former Sen. David Perdue jumped into the Georgia governor's race on Dec. 6 to challenge incumbent Gov. Brian Kemp. Perdue is a good man, and it is a shame that he is no longer in the Senate, but it is at least as much a shame to see him splitting the Republican Party in the closely contested gubernatorial race. It would have been much better if he had not done so.
GEORGIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pat Mccrory
Person
Ted Budd
Person
Donald Trump
MSNBC

Gaetz says he's talked to Trump about making him House speaker

Over the summer, Republican Rep. Matt Gaetz of Florida unveiled a curious fundraising strategy. The Floridian told prospective donors in July to think of "how great it will feel when ... we make our next Speaker of the House Donald J. Trump." The appeal for a donation included a big...
U.S. POLITICS
TheAtlantaVoice

Marjorie Taylor Greene lays out demands for GOP House speaker vote if Republicans retake majority in 2022

Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, one of Donald Trump’s staunchest allies in Congress, on Thursday laid out demands for a GOP leader to earn her vote for House Speaker if Republicans are able to retake the majority after the 2022 elections and cast doubt on House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy being elected to the position. “We know that Kevin McCarthy […]
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brokers#Gop Senate#Ap#Gop#House#Club For Growth#Pac#Republican#Minor
CNBC

Anti-Trump group led by Bill Kristol hires lobbyists to push presidential power reform

A nonprofit group that has funded attacks on former President Donald Trump during his term in office has hired lobbyists to press for reforms to presidential powers. Defending Democracy Together, which is run in part by longtime GOP political strategist Bill Kristol, hired a group of lobbyists from the powerhouse firm Tiber Creek Group.
POTUS
Washington Post

How can the people who have seen the worst of Trump still think the best of him?

A casual consumer of the news could be forgiven for thinking that former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows had broken with former president Donald Trump last week. News stories touted Meadows’s revelation in a new memoir that Trump had concealed a positive test for the coronavirus three days before his first debate with Joe Biden. Meadows also announced a newfound willingness to cooperate with the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection.
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Senate
Axios

Senate Republicans' debt-deal divide

Several Republican senators told Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell during their weekly policy lunch they disagree with the debt-limit deal he cut with Democrats, saying it puts them in a tough spot no matter how they vote, Axios has learned. Why it matters: Some who've been refusing to help Democrats'...
CONGRESS & COURTS
POLITICO

Dems enjoy a moment of GOP cooperation

SENATE’S DEBT DANCE — The tricky maneuvering that it will take for Congress to raise the debt limit by next week’s deadline is now in the Senate’s court. The chamber will take up the first part of a two-track plan (what is the obsession with two tracks?) today, a bill that would allow for a just-this-once exemption from the 60-vote filibuster threshold to allow Democrats to raise the debt ceiling with a simple majority in a subsequent vote.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
wxxinews.org

After Senate leaders broker a deal, the House takes a first step to avoid default

The House voted 222-212 Tuesday night to approve a Senate-hatched plan that could allow Congress to avoid a federal default and tie up other legislative loose ends. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., and Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., agreed on a proposal that would allow the Senate to increase the federal borrowing limit without the threat of a Republican filibuster.
CONGRESS & COURTS
POLITICO

POLITICO

Washington, DC
152K+
Followers
9K+
Post
78M+
Views
ABOUT

POLITICO is the dominant source for politics and policy news around the world. Nobody knows politics like POLITICO.

 https://www.politico.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy