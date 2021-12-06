ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘TWD: World Beyond’: Who Lives, Who Dies & Who’s Still With CRM? (RECAP)

TVLine

TWD: World Beyond Recap: Penultimate Episode Makes a Casualty of [Spoiler]

What wearing a red shirt is to Star Trek crew members, making plans for the future is for Walking Dead characters. Yet in the penultimate episode of the AMC drama’s World Beyond spinoff, one of our young survivors made that fatal mistake and… Well, suffice it to say, they are no longer one of our young survivors. How’d it happen? And to whom? Read on… ‘SOMETIMES HELPING HURTS LIKE HELL’ | As “Death and the Dead” began, Jadis was chagrined to learn that Leo & Co. were detonating bombs all over the place, in the process blowing to smithereens any number of...
TVLine

World Beyond Series Finale Recap: Who Lived, Who Died and Which Long-Lost Walking Dead Character Showed Up?

After Sunday, there would be no “beyond” for AMC’s The Walking Dead: World Beyond. The AMC limited series concluded its two-season run with an affecting episode that killed off two key characters, threatened to end a third, and dropped in a stunning blast from the distant past — all the way back to Season 1 of the mother ship. Who lived, who died, and who made a surprise cameo? Read on… ‘YOU’VE GOTTEN REALLY GOOD AT BEING A HERO’ | As “The Last Light” began, Jadis gave orders to jam all walkie-talkie frequencies for an eight-mile radius despite the fact that...
Comments / 0

