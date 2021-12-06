‘TWD: World Beyond’: Who Lives, Who Dies & Who’s Still With CRM? (RECAP)

What wearing a red shirt is to Star Trek crew members, making plans for the future is for Walking Dead characters. Yet in the penultimate episode of the AMC drama’s World Beyond spinoff, one of our young survivors made that fatal mistake and… Well, suffice it to say, they are no longer one of our young survivors. How’d it happen? And to whom? Read on… ‘SOMETIMES HELPING HURTS LIKE HELL’ | As “Death and the Dead” began, Jadis was chagrined to learn that Leo & Co. were detonating bombs all over the place, in the process blowing to smithereens any number of...

TV SERIES ・ 11 DAYS AGO