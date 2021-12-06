Hundreds gather at the Hoan Bridge to light the final candle celebrating Hanukkah

Hundreds gathered downtown to celebrate the final night of Hanukkah and light the final candle on the Hoan Bridge.

The celebration, hosted by the Milwaukee Jewish Federation was geared to welcome everyone regardless if they celebrated Hanukkah.

"It's really about bringing people together and letting people practice the religion of their choice including the Jews," said Joan Lubar, the board chair director with the Milwaukee Jewish Federation.

As the Hoan Bridge lit up in place of a menorah many gathered gazed at the site despite the cold rainy weather to celebrate light.

"Even on this dark and dreary day, people are coming out, in these dark times we can still have a moment of light together," said Miryam Rosenzweig, President of the Milwaukee Jewish Federation.

For Miryam, it's been a long time coming to get together through the pandemic.

"We've felt this general sense of heaviness over the last two years. Everyone has struggled on their own so the idea that we can come together, that we can shine the light on the community by just loving each other, being together outdoors in a safe space, and having something to celebrate."

The event featured Hanukkah staples like chocolate gelts and jelly donuts along with a live DJ and ice sculpture artist.

