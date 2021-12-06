ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Haverhill, MA

D’Empanadas Restaurant, Featuring Latin Foods, Opens in Haverhill

By WHAV Staff
WHAV
WHAV
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

D’Empanadas, Haverhill’s newest restaurant specializing in a variety of Latino-inspired foods, opened with a ribbon cutting ceremony last week on Hilldale Avenue in Haverhill. This is owner Miguel Del Valle’s...

whav.net

Comments / 1

 

WHAV

Haverhill Children Shop for Families as Part of Third Annual Heroes and Helpers Program

Haverhill police officers and firefighters helped 100 children pick out gifts for the families during Saturday’s third annual Heroes and Helpers Program. A steady flow of children arrived at Haverhill’s Target department store—each escorted by either a police officer or a member of Haverhill Firefighters Local 1011. Children often consulted their personal assistant on what would make the best gifts for their respective family members. They walked through the store the store looking for different toys and items to give.
HAVERHILL, MA
