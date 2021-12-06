D’Empanadas Restaurant, Featuring Latin Foods, Opens in Haverhill

Elder Services of the Merrimack Valley and North Shore, a private nonprofit agency with offices in Lawrence and Danvers, is now known as AgeSpan. AgeSpan started as an organization in 1974, focused on serving the needs of older adults. Over the years, its programs and services have expanded, and the agency now serves a wide variety of individuals, including seniors, younger people, those with disabilities, veterans and family members. AgeSpan’s service area has grown to include more than 28 diverse communities, as well as helping people statewide and across New England.

DANVERS, MA ・ 11 DAYS AGO