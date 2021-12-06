ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WBO Orders Demetrius Andrade To Defend Title Against Janibek Alimkhanuly

By Ryan Shepard
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Less than a month after stopping Jason Quigley in the second round, Demetrius Andrade has learned who his next mandatory challenger is. Boxing insider Mike Coppinger has reported that the...

