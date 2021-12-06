Bitcoin hashrate continues to climb even after price drop

BCH/USD – Daily Chart. The BCH/USD daily trading chart reveals that the crypto-economic market continues in a correction moving manner, as it has stylishly changed from a range-bound trading outlook to a bearish outlook. The upper bearish trend line drew alongside the smaller SMA trend line. The 50-day SMA indicator is above the 14-day SMA indicator. The lower bearish trend line drew southward to place a mark, indicating support that the market may find uneasy to breach further to the downside. The Stochastic Oscillators are seemingly conjoining the lines around range 20 to signify a consolidation moving style. That indicates that the market moves relatively, succumbing to depression.

MARKETS ・ 1 DAY AGO