ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

Police chase ends in crash after armed 7/11 robbery

everythinglubbock.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLPD arrested DeAndre Jackson for aggravated robbery, evading...

www.everythinglubbock.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Lubbock, TX
Crime & Safety
City
Lubbock, TX
NBC News

FDA clears booster shot of Pfizer vaccine for older teens

The Food and Drug Administration on Thursday authorized a booster shot of the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine for 16- and 17-year-olds for emergency use. The FDA's move opens up additional shots to more Americans amid growing alarm over the omicron variant and the continued spread of the delta variant. The agency has already authorized boosters from Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson for all adults on an emergency use basis.
HEALTH
The Associated Press

Travis Scott says he was unaware of deaths until after show

HOUSTON (AP) — Rapper Travis Scott said in an interview that he didn’t know that fans had died at his Astroworld festival in Houston until after his performance. In a lengthy interview with TV and radio personality Charlamagne Tha God posted on YouTube on Thursday, Scott described from his perspective what happened at the Nov. 5 festival that left 10 people dead.
HOUSTON, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Lpd#Kamc
Fox News

New Zealand bans smoking

New Zealand's government believes it has come up with a unique plan to end tobacco smoking – a lifetime ban for those aged 14 or younger. Under a new law the government announced Thursday and plans to pass next year, the minimum age to buy cigarettes would keep rising year after year.
AUSTRALIA
The Hill

Annual inflation rises to 6.8 percent, the highest rate since 1982

Consumer prices surged 6.8 percent in the year leading into November and 0.8 percent last month alone as a roaring economy overwhelmed struggling supply chains and fueled inflation, according to data released Friday by the Labor Department. The consumer price index (CPI), a closely watched gauge of inflation, rose sharply...
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy