The Falcons snapped a two-game losing skid by beating the reeling Jaguars to the tune of 21-14. Atlanta had their best day running the ball since the opener against the Eagles, and it netted a few career-highs for Cordarrelle Patterson — 16 rushes for 108 yards and two touchdowns on the ground. The defense was also uncharacteristically disruptive, forcing two turnovers. All around, the team played better, but it was also a product of Jacksonville being a bottom-three team in the league.

NFL ・ 9 DAYS AGO