ICO early development video released for 20th anniversary

At the end of the 2019, we got the announcement of Sons of the Forest. The game served as a follow-up to 2014’s The Forest, a unique survival horror game that saw you stranded in a remote location that hides terrible secrets that you must survive. The game was a unique blend of old school horror, survival and building mechanics and co-op that all mixed together into an interesting and terrifying experience. The sequel was planned to release this year, but after a long silence, a delay was made official last month. Now, we know when the game will hit.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 10 DAYS AGO