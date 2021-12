The University of Oklahoma has made it official: Brent Venables is the 23rd head football coach for the Oklahoma Sooners. Reports emerged early Sunday that the former Clemson defensive coordinator was Oklahoma's pick for the job. Leadership from the university headed to South Carolina to complete the deal, and by Sunday night, OU President Joe Harroz, Athletic Director Joe Castiglione and Venables were headed back to Norman. The university plans to introduce Venables at a 10:30 a.m. news conference Monday.

