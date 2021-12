College of Charleston English Professor Simon Lewis will be the commencement speaker at the College’s winter commencement ceremony on Dec. 18, 2021. More than 100 students are expected to receive their degrees during the ceremony. Commencement begins at 2 p.m. and will be held in the College of Charleston’s TD Arena at 301 Meeting St. The College has a clear bag policy for its ticketed events, including Commencement. Only clear bags and small, clutch-size purses are allowed in TD Arena. Each graduate will receive 10 tickets for guests through their CofC email approximately one week prior to the ceremony.

CHARLESTON, SC ・ 10 DAYS AGO