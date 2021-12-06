Read full article on original website
Cowboys QB Dak Prescott, girlfriend Natalie Buffett break up after 2 years
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott and Natalie Buffett have broken up after two years of dating, Page Six can exclusively reveal. Multiple sources confirm the longtime couple actually split around March 2022 but have kept it close to the vest. We’re also told Prescott has been casually dating. Reps for the former couple didn’t immediately return Page Six’s request for comment. The athlete, 29, and Buffett, 25, began dating sometime in 2020 based on social media photos, though it’s unclear exactly when they became official. She posted their first picture together in honor of his 27th birthday, captioning the outdoorsy shot at the...
NFL World Reacts To The Tom Brady, Raiders Announcement
The NFL world today is fixated on Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers. Questions continue to follow the future Hall-of-Famers regarding their future. Is retirement on the table? What about a change of scenery? In the case of Brady, a report emerged Tuesday indicating Brady may play in 2023... just ...
Baseball Hall Of Famer Found Dead
In just a little over a month, the World Baseball Classic is set to begin on March 8, 2023. The world baseball classic reminds us of how many baseball players reside in countless countries all across the globe. There are major baseball leagues around the world, and a lot of top players have never had the opportunity to play in the MLB, yet their impact is still felt.
Broncos Have Reportedly 'Made Decision' On Coaching Offer
The Denver Broncos have already interviewed Sean Payton for their head coaching position, and are reportedly planning a second meeting with the former Saints head coach. If FS1's Colin Cowherd is correct, Denver doesn't even need to speak with Payton again. On "The Herd" Tuesday afternoon, Cowherd ...
Former NFL Defensive End Jessie Lemonier Dies at 25
The Liberty University alum also played for the Chargers.
49ers Breaking News: Charles Omenihu Arrested + Jimmy G Returning? 49ers vs Eagles Matchups To Watch
The San Francisco 49ers Report is live discussing the latest 49ers news and rumors. Here's what we're diving into on the show! - 49ers Breaking News: San Francisco 49ers defensive lineman, Charles Omenihu was arrested by San Jose Police - Jimmy Garoppolo injury update. Could Jimmy G rumors lead to him playing in the 2023 NFC Championship if 49ers vs. Eagles results in a 49ers win? - San Francisco 49ers vs. Philadelphia Eagles preview in the 2023 NFL playoffs: Best matchups to watch
7 Bears players who stepped up in 2022
The Chicago Bears finished with the worst record in the NFL at 3-14, which included losing their final 10 games of the year. And yet, there’s optimism about the future of this team heading into an important 2023 offseason. That’s because Chicago has north of $110 million in salary cap space, the No. 1 pick in the NFL Draft and their franchise quarterback in Justin Fields.
Bengals-Chiefs Wednesday injury report: Patrick Mahomes listed as ‘full’ participant
On Sunday, Kansas City hosts Cincinnati for the AFC Championship game. Each practice day of the season, the Kansas City Chiefs release an official injury report leading up to the next game. On Sunday, the Chiefs host the Cincinnati Bengals for the AFC Championship at 5:30 p.m. Arrowhead Time. Here...
Raiders Rumors On Josh Jacobs, Tom Brady, Derek Carr, 2023 NFL Mock Draft + Aaron Rodgers Trade?
Raiders Report by Chat Sports • 6 min ago • 7 votes. Better for the Raiders?.
NOW: Deebo Samuel Hurt? LATEST 49ers Injury News On Christian McCaffrey + 49ers Rumors vs. Eagles
10:43 PMlarry fortu200bwhat's the scenario with the three quarterbacks going into next season.
Steelers 2023 Free Agents: All 24 Pittsburgh Steelers About To Hit Free Agency + Who To Re-Sign
NFL free agency for the Pittsburgh Steelers is quickly approaching, which means it’s that time of year to evaluate which Steelers players are slated to hit free agency this spring, and which players are worthy of bringing back and re-signing for the 2023 NFL season. GM Omar Khan and Head Coach Mike Tomlin have some tough decisions to make over the next couple of weeks and months to build a team that can challenge the Cincinnati Bengals for the AFC North division title next season. With numerous stud players such as Kenny Pickett, George Pickens, Pat Freiermuth, and Najee Harris all on their rookie contracts, the time is now for Pittsburgh to put together a complete roster capable of taking on the best the NFL has to offer.
Seahawks Rumors & News: Mel Kiper Mock Draft, Trade For DeForest Buckner? + Cut Candidates & Q&A
9:12 PMCarrotSTixsu200bwhy would the colts get rid of one of their most consistent players tho.
NFL Rumors, Jalen Ramsey & Lamar Jackson Trade Buzz, Top Trade Candidates + Mel Kiper Mock Draft
8:36 PMChoua loru200b#NFL should the 49ers draft Cameron latu in day three of this year draft?.
Texas-Sized Stand Off
Puck Drop: 8:30 PM | American Airlines Center | Dallas, TX. The Sabres have had the privilege of seeing Tage Thompson breakout as a star NHL center this year.
Buffalo Bills fan opinion: Sean McDermott approval poll, 2022-23 edition
The Buffalo Bills have seen their 2022 season meet its end with a 27-10 home playoff loss to the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Divisional Round of the playoffs. With that, we transition to the offseason, starting with our annual approval polls for the Bills’ staff. Let’s look first...
2023 NFL Draft Player Profiles: Arkansas ILB Drew Sanders
From now until the 2023 NFL Draft takes place, we hope to scout and create profiles for as many prospects as possible, examining their strengths, weaknesses, and what they can bring to an NFL franchise. These players could be potential top 10 picks, all the way down to Day 3 selections and priority undrafted free agents. Today, we will be profiling Arkansas LB Drew Sanders.
