ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middle East

Saudi Arabia's crown prince sets off on tour of Gulf Arab states

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rxbSc_0dEzPYY800

DUBAI, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia's de facto ruler Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman set off on a tour of fellow Gulf Arab states on Monday ahead of a Gulf summit this month amid crucial talks aimed at salvaging a nuclear pact between Iran and the West.

Prince Mohammed will visit Oman, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Qatar and Kuwait, Saudi state news agency SPA reported. Oman will be the first leg of the tour.

It will be the crown prince's first trip to Qatar since Riyadh and its Arab allies imposed an embargo on Doha in mid-2017 in a row that was only resolved last January.

Al Arabiya said the summit of Gulf Arab leaders would be held in the Saudi capital Riyadh in mid-December.

Saudi Arabia and the UAE have engaged with long-time foe Iran in a bid to contain regional tensions as indirect talks between Washington and Tehran to revive the nuclear pact drag.

In the latest round of talks in Vienna last week, Western powers questioned Iran's determination to salvage the 2015 agreement, which Gulf states saw as flawed for not addressing Tehran's missiles programme and network of regional proxies.

Then-President Donald Trump withdrew the United States from the pact in 2018 and reimposed U.S. sanctions, prompting Iran to begin violating nuclear restrictions. Tehran denies seeking nuclear weapons.

Prince Mohammed starts his regional tour on the same day that the UAE's top national security adviser is expected to visit Iran.

Sunni Muslim power Saudi Arabia in April launched direct talks with Shi'ite Iran, with which it is locked in several proxy conflicts in the Middle East. Riyadh has described the discussions, held in Iraq, as largely exploratory.

Writing by Ghaida Ghantous and Alexander Cornwell; editing by Richard Pullin, Lincoln Feast and Nick Macfie

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 1

Related
The Hollywood Reporter

‘West Side Story’ Banned in Saudi Arabia, Other Gulf Nations

The Sharks and the Jets won’t be facing off in the Gulf. Steven Spielberg’s Oscar-hopeful West Side Story adaptation will not screen in Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Bahrain, Oman or Kuwait, The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed. In Saudi Arabia and Kuwait — considered the strictest in terms of censorship — the film wasn’t granted a release certificate. In the remaining countries, censors requested cuts that Disney refused to make. The film had been due for release on Dec. 9 and was on all major cinema websites. While the reasoning is unconfirmed, regional sources tell The Hollywood Reporter that the decision...
MOVIES
MedicalXpress

Saudi Arabia, UAE report first Omicron cases in Gulf

Saudi Arabia recorded the Gulf's first confirmed case of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus, followed hours later by a case in the UAE, health ministries in both countries said Wednesday. "One case of the Omicron variant has been detected in the kingdom—it was a citizen coming from a North...
MIDDLE EAST
Reuters

In Khashoggi's shadow, Macron holds Saudi talks with crown prince

DOHA (Reuters) -French President Emmanuel Macron held face-to-face talks in Saudi Arabia on Saturday with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, becoming the first major Western leader to visit the kingdom since journalist Jamal Khashoggi’s 2018 murder. Macron considers Saudi Arabia vital to help forge a region-wide peace deal with Iran,...
MIDDLE EAST
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
hot96.com

Saudi crown prince on first visit to Qatar since Gulf row resolved

DOHA (Reuters) – Saudi Arabia’s de facto ruler Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman arrived in Doha on Wednesday on his first visit since Riyadh and several Arab allies imposed an embargo on Qatar in mid-2017 and set off a bitter dispute that was resolved only in January. Prince...
MIDDLE EAST
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Donald Trump
dallassun.com

Israel preparing military option against Iran media

Israel's military is preparing a possible strike against Iran, the country's media has reported citing defense and diplomatic sources. Tel Aviv has already notified the US of its plans, facing ?no veto? on such preparations. Israel's Defense Minister Benny Gantz told US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin about preparations for a...
MILITARY
Reuters

Iran critical of European countries' stance on nuclear deal

DUBAI (Reuters) - Iran said on Sunday that European countries had failed to offer constructive proposals to help to revive a 2015 nuclear deal, after Britain said there was still time for Tehran to save it but that this was the last chance. Talks have resumed in Vienna to try...
MIDDLE EAST
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gulf Of Oman#Iran#Gulf States#Gulf Arab#Spa#Western#Uae#Sunni Muslim#Shi Ite#Lincoln Feast
BBC

Syria blames Israel for rare air strike on main port of Latakia

Israel carried out a rare air strike on Syria's main port of Latakia, destroying shipping containers and causing a fire, Syrian state media say. A Syrian military source told Sana news agency that warplanes flying over the Mediterranean Sea fired several missiles at the port's container yard overnight. No casualties were reported.
MILITARY
Reuters

Saudi military spending to fall 10.2% in 2022 -budget statement

DUBAI, Dec 12 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia said on Sunday it was planning 171 billion riyal ($45.58 billion) in military spending in 2022, down 10.2% from estimated spending of 190 billion in 2021, according to the kingdom’s budget statement. The kingdom said it spent 201 billion riyal on its...
MIDDLE EAST
The Jewish Press

Yes, Israel Can Attack Iran

Did you ever notice how from time to time a particular theme appears simultaneously in various media? One that I’ve seen a lot of lately is “Israel doesn’t have the ability to destroy Iran’s nuclear program, so we need to find a way to live with it.” Here is yet another example, from security analyst Yossi Melman, writing in Ha’aretz:
MIDDLE EAST
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Doha, QA
Place
Dubai
Country
Qatar
NewsBreak
Nuclear Weapons
Country
United Arab Emirates
NewsBreak
Middle East
Country
Saudi Arabia
Country
Iraq
tucsonpost.com

Iran responds to Israeli drill rumors

A military official in Tehran has warned that aggressors will pay a ?heavy price? in response to numerous reports that Israel was seeking US help, or at least approval, in preparingpotential strikes on Iranian nuclear sites. Since talks resumed last week aimed at breathing new life into the nuclear pact...
MILITARY
The Independent

G7 foreign ministers meet with Russia, China, Iran on agenda

Foreign ministers from the Group of Seven industrialized nations are gathering for a weekend in Liverpool, with the British hosts seeking elusive unity to ease growing tensions with Russia China and Iran U.K. Foreign Secretary Liz Truss is due to greet U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and other G-7 counterparts Friday evening ahead of two days of talks in the northwest England port city famed for its youthful energy, its soccer teams and The Beatles.Concerns about Russia’s troop build-up near Ukraine, China’s muscle-flexing in the Indo-Pacific and lagging efforts to vaccinate the world against the coronavirus are...
WORLD
Reuters

Reuters

245K+
Followers
252K+
Post
118M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy