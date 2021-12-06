People gather in Baltimore for annual Mayor's Christmas Parade

You're running the city that you were born in? What's been keeping you up at night?. I think that for me, though, we know right now we are in the midst of a really ongoing public health emergencies, right? Gun violence that has been plaguing Baltimore for longer than I've been alive. Overdose and addiction epidemic that's been plaguing Baltimore longer and COVID. And when you think about those three together, you have to think about, people are losing their lives, right? We, every year, we lose over 1000 people to overdose, right? Even more than gun violence and COVID. This year, we've lost over 450 people to COVID. And 317, folks to homicide in Baltimore, that's what keeps me up at night. Right, those and that's why that's what my focus is understanding that there is a dual track to to attack that right. This is why we outlined our comprehensive violence reduction strategy over the summer, because knowing an issue that has been plaguing the city for this long, isn't was never going to be settled at night. And there were things that have to be done. And both instances and when you think about the things that we're undertaking now with this $50 million of accelerating into the Mayor's Office of neighborhood safety engagement that will now allow us to do the very things that need to be done. First and foremost, fully going through a file group violence reduction strategy, we'll we will focus intensely on the folks who are the most at risk to be the victim of perpetrators of violence through a law enforcement lens, but also through housing, through jobs through other resources that those folks need, right. When you think about the approach that we're going to be taken to deal with the trauma in neighborhoods with shootings that happen, right, when you think about us now being able to grow our community based violence interruption programs from 10 to 30. Of those are the kinds of things that are going to help us and building on the work candle because why I am a pissed off at the amount of violence that we've had, especially with the homicides this year in the city. I understand the growing and the changing dynamic behind that. But I also can see, even even with that number, the homicide number some of the progress that makes me want more the fact that non fatal shootings are down the fact that burglaries are down like 17% The fact that the robbery category that includes street robberies and car jackets and home invasions are down 12% over last year, the fact that we are clearing a 6% higher clearance rate for both homicides and non fatal shooting, meaning that our police detectives are bringing closure to families at a higher clip who have been victims of this violence. That gives me hope and shows the progress while also understand that we're still losing far too many people and I think is key for us to really spend some time talking about what that is. I want folks to understand that this is no longer just a drugs and gangs and over money. And this is no longer just about young people. Right? When you look at our victims this year, a lot of them above the age of 30. Right and we have to understand that and folks are are dying on the streets of both or more simply because they're dating somebody or girlfriend, or they get into a minor dispute with someone that talks about that talks about how we need to deal with people's mental state and the entirety of our culture in the city.

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 16 HOURS AGO