The small storm which brought a little rain and snow to northern California has already exited the area, and we'll be left with much colder weather Friday morning: Valley Frost Advisory, with heavier rain, snow and wind ahead! We're rapidly losing the clouds we had early today, and everyone will be much colder tomorrow morning. Patchy fog will also be possible. A Frost Advisory is in effect for the valley through 10AM. Tonight will be mostly clear with patchy fog. Lows will range from the 10s and 20s in the mountains to the 30s in the valley and foothills. Friday will be mostly sunny with a few more clouds late in the day. Highs will be close to seasonable, ranging from the 40s in the mountains and foothills to the 50s in the valley.

