NFL

49ers' Elijah Mitchell: Finds end zone in loss

CBS Sports
 4 days ago

Mitchell carried the ball 22 times for 66 yards and a touchdown and caught all three of his targets for 18 yards in Sunday's 30-23 loss...

www.cbssports.com

Sacramento Bee

San Francisco 49ers rookie running back Elijah Mitchell shines in win over Vikings

The San Francisco 49ers have rediscovered their identity. That would be the team’s lethal run game that helped them get to the Super Bowl during the 2019 season. After starting this season 3-5, the 49ers have won three in a row, including a 34-26 win over the Minnesota Vikings to put San Francisco in the middle of the playoff mix.
NFL
profootballnetwork.com

Elijah Mitchell, Jeff Wilson, or Trey Sermon: Which 49ers RB should you start in Week 12?

I have the unenviable task of providing advice about the San Francisco 49ers’ backfield, which isn’t something I would wish on anyone. But anyway, here we are. Welcome to my fantasy football nightmare. Elijah Mitchell is questionable with a broken finger, Jeff Wilson Jr. was underwhelming last week, and Trey Sermon exists — what should fantasy managers do?
NFL
ESPN

San Francisco 49ers' Elijah Mitchell goes from sixth-round pick to Adrian Peterson comparisons

SANTA CLARA, Calif. -- At 6-foot-5, 320 pounds and with the strength to match, San Francisco 49ers left tackle Trent Williams isn't easily moved. Which is why his short list of running backs who have left a lasting, physical impact on him consists of two: future Hall of Famer Adrian Peterson and 49ers rookie Elijah Mitchell. That Peterson, who accidentally decleated Williams when he was a freshman at the University of Oklahoma, is one of those names is no surprise.
NFL
49erswebzone

Kyle Shanahan praises 49ers’ emerging stars, Elijah Mitchell and Jauan Jennings

878 shares Share this on Twitter Share this on Facebook Flip into Flipboard Share this on Reddit Share via Email. Everyone knows wide receiver Deebo Samuel and tight end George Kittle. They are the stars of the San Francisco 49ers offense. However, to sustain success for the remainder of the season, and hopefully, deep into the playoffs, the Niners will also need to rely on their emerging stars.
NFL
49erswebzone

49ers rookie sensation Elijah Mitchell inspired by this legendary running back

424 shares Share this on Twitter Share this on Facebook Flip into Flipboard Share this on Reddit Share via Email. At the beginning of the season, who would've thought that sixth-round pick Elijah Mitchell would be the most productive 49er in the 2021 NFL Draft? After all, the Louisiana product was a late round pick, in a crowded backfield, and seen more as a pick for 2022, much like San Francisco's first-round pick Trey Lance.
NFL
49erswebzone

49ers injury updates: Emmanuel Moseley out several weeks; Trenton Cannon, Elijah Mitchell in concussion protocol

346 shares Share this on Twitter Share this on Facebook Flip into Flipboard Share this on Reddit Share via Email. Trenton Cannon left Sunday's game between the San Francisco 49ers and Seattle Seahawks in an ambulance. The 49ers running back suffered a concussion on a vicious hit from a Seahawks player on the opening kickoff, and was transported to a local hospital where he spent the night for observation.
NFL
Paradise Post

49ers on Wednesday: Elijah Mitchell, Deebo Samuel not practicing yet for Bengals

SANTA CLARA — Here is the 49ers’ roll call from Wednesday’s practice regarding which injured players could and couldn’t go:. Elijah Mitchell (concussion/knee): He got placed in the NFL’s protocol Monday and that is only part of why he will not practice today. Mitchell also has knee “irritation,” coach Kyle Shanahan said Wednesday of an MRI result. As for the concussion, Mitchell must pass a series of tests this week to get cleared for Sunday’s game at Cincinnati.
NFL
Paradise Post

49ers on Friday: Elijah Mitchell could face Vikings with pin in broken finger

Running back Elijah Mitchell practiced in a blue jersey all week, which serves as a warning that he is not to be touched during practice. That could change Sunday when the 49ers host the Minnesota Vikings at Levi’s Stadium, where it’s possible the team’s leading rusher could be available after missing just one game following surgery to insert a pin in a broken finger.
NFL
East Bay Times

49ers report card: Deebo Samuel’s injury stings but Elijah Mitchell, Azeez Al-Shaair shine

Here is how the 49ers (6-5) graded in Sunday’s 34-26 home win over the Minnesota Vikings (5-6): Kyle Shanahan called Jimmy Garoppolo’s first-series interception “inexcusable,” and he demanded his quarterback rally, which Garoppolo did on several key throws. There was the third-and-11 completion to Brandon Aiyuk and an ensuing touchdown throw to Jauan Jennings’ touchdown to swing the momentum and spark a 21-point scoring spree. There were late completions to Trent Sherfield and Kyle Juszczyk to help kill precious minutes. Aiyuk’s catches went for 37, 30 and 24 yards. Those are confidence builders at a time they might need him more than ever, if Deebo Samuel is shelved by a groin injury. Kittle had just one catch (13 yards) but it was timely and to the 3-yard line to set up the go-ahead touchdown. Daniel Brunskill and Tom Compton had a couple of rough spots on the line’s right side. Vikings coach Mike Zimmer complained about the 49ers getting away with holding, which is something the 49ers have seen too often with how opponents treat Nick Bosa.
NFL
49erswebzone

49ers RB Elijah Mitchell nominated for FedEx Ground NFL Player of the Week

94 shares Share this on Twitter Share this on Facebook Flip into Flipboard Share this on Reddit Share via Email. The NFL announced that San Francisco 49ers running back Elijah Mitchell has been nominated for this week's FedEx Ground NFL Player of the Week award. The rookie rushed for 133 yards and a touchdown on 27 attempts (4.9 avg.) in the 49ers' 34-26 victory over the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday.
NFL
ClutchPoints

49ers’ Elijah Mitchell’s status vs. Vikings after recently undergoing finger surgery

San Franciscoo 49ers fans could potentially see their team’s running back Elijah Mitchell play against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday. Via ESPN:. “San Francisco 49ers running back Elijah Mitchell is expected to play against the visiting Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, less than two weeks after undergoing surgery for a fractured finger, a source told ESPN’s Adam Schefter.”
NFL
Yardbarker

Elijah Mitchell is in the Concussion Protocol

First the 49ers lost the game. Then they may have lost their starting running back. Elijah Mitchell currently is in the 49ers' concussion protocol and could miss the upcoming game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Mitchell suffered this concussion in the second half Sunday against the Seattle Seahawks when he got forearmed in the helmet. He laid on the ground for a few moments, walked to the sideline, got checked for a concussion, passed the NFL's indepedent doctor's tests, returned to the game and then reported feeling symptoms Sunday night.
NFL
NBC Sports

Mitchell, Moseley among notable 49ers injuries from loss to Seattle

Running back Elijah Mitchell landed in the NFL's concussion protocol on Monday, one day after sustaining a head injury in the 49ers' 30-23 loss to the Seattle Seahawks. Cornerback Emmanuel Moseley sustained a high ankle sprain, 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan said. Moseley is expected to miss "several weeks." Special teams...
NFL

