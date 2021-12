Puljujarvi logged an assist and three shots on goal in Friday's 4-3 loss to the Kraken. Puljujarvi helped out on an Evan Bouchard goal in the second period. The 23-year-old Puljujarvi was also shuffled up to the top line in the third period as the Oilers pushed for a tying goal. The winger has a goal and three assists in his last five games, and he's up to 18 points in 22 contests overall. He's showing he can play and produce from just about anywhere in the lineup, so fantasy managers should have confidence in him going forward.

