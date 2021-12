Boqvist notched a power-play assist in Wednesday's 3-0 win over the Jets. He helped set up Zach Werenski for a crucial insurance tally in the third period as Winnipeg was pressing for an equalizer. Boqvist is seeing consistent shifts on the top power-play unit for the Jackets, and he has two points (a goal and a helper) in five games since returning to action from a lower-body injury, his first two points of the season. It's easy to forget the 21-year-old was the eighth overall pick in the 2018 draft before coming over from Chicago in the Seth Jones deal, and Boqvist has the skill to become a fantasy asset if he keeps getting premium ice time.

NHL ・ 14 DAYS AGO