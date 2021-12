674 shares Share this on Twitter Share this on Facebook Flip into Flipboard Share this on Reddit Share via Email. The idea that the San Francisco 49ers are likely to trade Jimmy Garoppolo in the offseason will come as a surprise to no one. According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, San Francisco plans to trade their starting quarterback unless the team surprises and makes a Super Bowl run. Of course, that was probably always the plan. However, last week, Garoppolo and head coach Kyle Shanahan left the door open for the quarterback to potentially return in 2022.

NFL ・ 11 DAYS AGO