Public Health

Thailand detects first potential case of Omicron variant

By Syndicated Content
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBANGKOK (Reuters) – Thailand has detected its first potential case of the Omicron coronavirus variant, a...

Italy reports 43 COVID-19 deaths on Sunday, 15,021 new cases

MILAN (Reuters) – Italy reported 43 coronavirus-related deaths on Sunday compared to 75 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new reported infections fell to 15,021 from 16,632. Italy has registered 134,195 deaths linked to COVID-19 since its outbreak began in February last year, the...
Mexico posts 289 more COVID-19 deaths, bringing toll to 295,893

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) – Mexico’s health ministry on Wednesday reported 289 more deaths from COVID-19, bringing the country’s death toll since the pandemic began to 295,893. The number of infections has risen to 3,908,534. (Reporting by Diego Ore; Editing by Drazen Jorgic)
South Africa sees positive signs in hospital data amid Omicron wave

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) – South Africa’s Health Minister Joe Phaahla said on Friday that there were positive signs from early hospitalisation data showing that the Omicron coronavirus variant appeared to be causing mainly mild infections. Phaahla added that Omicron had quickly displaced the Delta variant in the most populated...
COVID: Unusual symptom of Omicron variant is becoming more common

The Omicron variant has been spreading fast and wide in different age groups in the United Kingdom—including young children. Medical authorities in South Africa have already sounded the alarm, warning of a higher infection rate amongst children with the Omicron variant. Meanwhile in London, a general practitioner has observed an unusual symptom manifesting in British kids that have been infected with the same strain.
Bangkok ASEAN Film Festival Kicks off With Zhang Yimou’s ‘One Second’

The Bangkok ASEAN Film Festival kicked off on Wednesday evening with the screening of “One Second” Zhang Yimou’s homage to cinema and veiled critique of China’s Cultural Revolution. The festival runs Dec 8-13 and is one of the first major cultural showcases to take place in person after Thailand has opened its borders to welcome visitors. Fully-vaccinated international visitors to Thailand no longer needs to go through quarantine, though they are required to have a PCR test upon arrival. Coincidentally, it is taking place in the week that film trade show and convention CineAsia was to have taken place in the city....
China warns Olympic diplomatic boycott nations as France rebuffs US campaign

China warned Western nations on Thursday that they would "pay the price" for a diplomatic boycott of the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics as a French minister said they would not be joining the US-backed effort. Washington unveiled its decision not to send a diplomatic delegation earlier in the week, saying it was prompted by widespread rights abuses by China and what it sees as a "genocide" against the Muslim Uyghur minority in Xinjiang. Australia, Britain and Canada followed suit in a flurry of diplomatic bonhomie on Wednesday. The boycott stopped short of not sending athletes to the February Games but nonetheless infuriated Beijing, which hinted at retaliation on Thursday.
Taiwan murder suspect repatriated from China

A Taiwanese murder suspect who fled to China last month was brought back to the island on Wednesday in a rare act of cooperation between the two sides as tensions rise. The suspect is accused of shooting a man dead before fleeing to the southeastern Chinese city of Xiamen, where police say he has admitted to the crime. On Wednesday he landed at Taipei's Songshan airport a day after China's office handling Taiwan affairs announced the repatriation. China claims Taiwan as part of its territory to be re-taken one day, by force if necessary, though the two sides have been ruled separately since 1949.
China Says U.S. Will “Pay A Price” For Diplomatic Boycott Of Beijing Olympics; Australia Joins Protest; NBC Caught In The Middle

UPDATED: One day after President Joe Biden announced the U.S. would not send diplomats to the Beijing Olympics in February, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian responded. “The United States will pay a price for its mistaken acts,” Zhao said at a press conference. “Let’s all wait and see.” The U.S. boycott is tied to China’s “ongoing genocide and crimes against humanity” against the minority Uyghur population in Xinjiang. “Out of ideological bias and based on lies and rumors, the U.S. is trying to disrupt the Beijing Winter Olympics. This will only expose its sinister intention and further erode its moral authority and...
Will there be another lockdown before Christmas as omicron cases rise?

The emergence of the omicron variant of the coronavirus in southern Africa last month is causing concern around the world, not least because it is thought to be highly transmissible and because the 32 mutations of its spike protein suggest it might be able to resist current vaccines.A number of people have already been taken ill with the variant in Europe, including several hundred in the UK, and Boris Johnson’s government has been relatively quick to act this time, imposing the first social restrictions on the public since his ill-conceived “Freedom Day” of 19 July.As preventative measures against omicron...
Japan government considering lifting FY2022 economic growth forecast -NHK

TOKYO (Reuters) – The Japanese government is considering raising its economic growth forecast for fiscal 2022 to take into account the effects of its record $490 billion stimulus package, public broadcaster NHK reported on Monday. In a mid-year review in July, the government projected real gross domestic product (GDP) growth...
Japan’s top FX official: Digital cross-border payment may make it hard to prevent financial crisis

TOKYO (Reuters) – Japan’s top currency official Masato Kanda said on Tuesday digital cross-border payment technology would boost regional growth, but regulations and preventing financial crisis may become difficult. Speaking at an event hosted by ASEAN+3 Macroeconomic Research Office (AMRO), Kanda, vice finance minister for international affairs, said that with...
Jefferies cancels parties, travel, sends employees back home due to COVID-19

(Reuters) – Jefferies Financial Group on Wednesday canceled all client parties and most travel plans, asking employees to work from home where possible, due to a spate of COVID-19 cases. The company has seen more than 40 cases since the start of December, Chief Executive Richard Handler said in...
Earthquake of preliminary magnitude 6.0 hits southern Japan

TOKYO (Reuters) – An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 6.0 hit near a string of islands in southern Japan on Thursday, the Japan Meteorological Agency said. The epicentre of the 20 km-deep quake was in the waters near the Tokara Islands in Kagoshima prefecture, JMA said, adding there was no danger of a tsunami. The tremor registered a 5-plus on Japan’s 1-7 intensity scale in some areas.
'Hold the line': Maria Ressa fights for press freedom under Philippines' Duterte

Veteran Philippine journalist Maria Ressa, who will accept the Nobel Peace Prize in Oslo on Friday, has battled multiple legal cases and online abuse in her campaign for press freedom under President Rodrigo Duterte. After the Nobel Prize was announced in October, Ressa was defiant in her defence of her battle for freedom of expression and independent journalism.
