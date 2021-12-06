ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Thailand detects first potential case of Omicron variant

By Syndicated Content
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBANGKOK (Reuters) – Thailand has detected its first potential case of the Omicron coronavirus variant, a...

Australia deputy PM tests positive for COVID-19 in Washington

SYDNEY (Reuters) – Australia Deputy Prime Minister Barnaby Joyce has tested positive for COVID-19 in Washington, DC while on an official visit, his office said in a statement on Thursday. The remaining members of his delegation have tested negative and Joyce will remain in isolation until further advice, the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
China approves Brii Biosciences antibody COVID treatment

BEIJING (Reuters) – China’s medical products regulator said on Wednesday it had approved the use of Brii Biosciences’ neutralising antibody cocktail for COVID-19, the first treatment of its type against the virus given the go-ahead in the country. The combination of BRII-196/BRII-198 showed a 80% reduction of...
PUBLIC HEALTH
German vaccine body recommends COVID shot for some under-12s

BERLIN (Reuters) – Germany’s vaccination advisory commission STIKO recommended on Thursday that Pfizer-BioNTech’s, COVID-19 is given to children aged five to 11 with pre-existing conditions and said others could also request it. The European Medicines Agency (EMA) on Nov. 25 cleared for use in younger children a...
WORLD
Germany records higher number of excess deaths since September

BERLIN (Reuters) – Germany has seen significantly more deaths than usual since the start of September in part due to the fourth wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, reaching as much as 17% above average in the second week of November, the Statistics Office said on Thursday. About 7.5% more...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Factbox-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

(Reuters) – Australia will begin administering COVID-19 vaccines for children aged 5 to 11 from Jan. 10, while U.S. regulators expanded eligibility for booster shots to 16- and 17-year-olds amid rising concerns about the new Omicron variant. DEATHS AND INFECTIONS. EUROPE. * European Union countries are expected to agree...
WORLD
ohmymag.co.uk

COVID: Unusual symptom of Omicron variant is becoming more common

The Omicron variant has been spreading fast and wide in different age groups in the United Kingdom—including young children. Medical authorities in South Africa have already sounded the alarm, warning of a higher infection rate amongst children with the Omicron variant. Meanwhile in London, a general practitioner has observed an unusual symptom manifesting in British kids that have been infected with the same strain.
KIDS
Variety

Bangkok ASEAN Film Festival Kicks off With Zhang Yimou’s ‘One Second’

The Bangkok ASEAN Film Festival kicked off on Wednesday evening with the screening of “One Second” Zhang Yimou’s homage to cinema and veiled critique of China’s Cultural Revolution. The festival runs Dec 8-13 and is one of the first major cultural showcases to take place in person after Thailand has opened its borders to welcome visitors. Fully-vaccinated international visitors to Thailand no longer needs to go through quarantine, though they are required to have a PCR test upon arrival. Coincidentally, it is taking place in the week that film trade show and convention CineAsia was to have taken place in the city....
MOVIES
wtvbam.com

Japan researchers use ostrich cells to make glowing COVID-19 detection masks

TOKYO (Reuters) – Japanese researchers have developed masks that use ostrich antibodies to detect COVID-19 by glowing under ultraviolet light. The discovery by Yasuhiro Tsukamoto and his team at Kyoto Prefectural University in western Japan could provide for low-cost testing of the virus at home, they said in a press release.
SCIENCE
AFP

China warns Olympic diplomatic boycott nations as France rebuffs US campaign

China warned Western nations on Thursday that they would "pay the price" for a diplomatic boycott of the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics as a French minister said they would not be joining the US-backed effort. Washington unveiled its decision not to send a diplomatic delegation earlier in the week, saying it was prompted by widespread rights abuses by China and what it sees as a "genocide" against the Muslim Uyghur minority in Xinjiang. Australia, Britain and Canada followed suit in a flurry of diplomatic bonhomie on Wednesday. The boycott stopped short of not sending athletes to the February Games but nonetheless infuriated Beijing, which hinted at retaliation on Thursday.
SPORTS
AFP

Taiwan murder suspect repatriated from China

A Taiwanese murder suspect who fled to China last month was brought back to the island on Wednesday in a rare act of cooperation between the two sides as tensions rise. The suspect is accused of shooting a man dead before fleeing to the southeastern Chinese city of Xiamen, where police say he has admitted to the crime. On Wednesday he landed at Taipei's Songshan airport a day after China's office handling Taiwan affairs announced the repatriation. China claims Taiwan as part of its territory to be re-taken one day, by force if necessary, though the two sides have been ruled separately since 1949.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Deadline

China Says U.S. Will “Pay A Price” For Diplomatic Boycott Of Beijing Olympics; Australia Joins Protest; NBC Caught In The Middle

UPDATED: One day after President Joe Biden announced the U.S. would not send diplomats to the Beijing Olympics in February, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian responded. “The United States will pay a price for its mistaken acts,” Zhao said at a press conference. “Let’s all wait and see.” The U.S. boycott is tied to China’s “ongoing genocide and crimes against humanity” against the minority Uyghur population in Xinjiang. “Out of ideological bias and based on lies and rumors, the U.S. is trying to disrupt the Beijing Winter Olympics. This will only expose its sinister intention and further erode its moral authority and...
SPORTS
The Independent

Will there be another lockdown before Christmas as omicron cases rise?

The emergence of the omicron variant of the coronavirus in southern Africa last month is causing concern around the world, not least because it is thought to be highly transmissible and because the 32 mutations of its spike protein suggest it might be able to resist current vaccines.A number of people have already been taken ill with the variant in Europe, including several hundred in the UK, and Boris Johnson’s government has been relatively quick to act this time, imposing the first social restrictions on the public since his ill-conceived “Freedom Day” of 19 July.As preventative measures against omicron...
PUBLIC HEALTH

