ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Thailand detects first potential case of Omicron variant

By Thomson Reuters
kfgo.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBANGKOK (Reuters) – Thailand has detected its first potential case of the Omicron coronavirus variant, a...

kfgo.com

Comments / 0

Related
kfgo.com

S.Korea to cut COVID-19 booster shot interval again as infections rise

SEOUL (Reuters) – South Korea will further cut the interval for coronavirus booster vaccines for all adults from four to five months to three, officials said on Friday, as it struggles to fight record levels of infections amid concerns over the Omicron variant. The move came three weeks after...
PUBLIC HEALTH
kfgo.com

South Africa sees positive signs in hospital data amid Omicron wave

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) – South Africa’s Health Minister Joe Phaahla said on Friday that there were positive signs from early hospitalisation data showing that the Omicron coronavirus variant appeared to be causing mainly mild infections. Phaahla added that Omicron had quickly displaced the Delta variant in the most populated...
PUBLIC HEALTH
ohmymag.co.uk

COVID: Unusual symptom of Omicron variant is becoming more common

The Omicron variant has been spreading fast and wide in different age groups in the United Kingdom—including young children. Medical authorities in South Africa have already sounded the alarm, warning of a higher infection rate amongst children with the Omicron variant. Meanwhile in London, a general practitioner has observed an unusual symptom manifesting in British kids that have been infected with the same strain.
KIDS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Omicron#Reuters
kfgo.com

Japan researchers use ostrich cells to make glowing COVID-19 detection masks

TOKYO (Reuters) – Japanese researchers have developed masks that use ostrich antibodies to detect COVID-19 by glowing under ultraviolet light. The discovery by Yasuhiro Tsukamoto and his team at Kyoto Prefectural University in western Japan could provide for low-cost testing of the virus at home, they said in a press release.
SCIENCE
kfgo.com

Fourth wave of pandemic appears to have peaked in Hungary, PM Orban says

BUDAPEST (Reuters) – The fourth wave of the COVID-19 pandemic appears to have peaked in Hungary, Prime Minister Viktor Orban told public radio on Friday. He added that Hungary would start inoculating 5-11-year-old children against COVID-19 next Wednesday. (Reporting by Gergely Szakacs; Editing by Christopher Cushing)
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Asia
NewsBreak
Health
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Public Health
Country
Thailand
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Variety

Bangkok ASEAN Film Festival Kicks off With Zhang Yimou’s ‘One Second’

The Bangkok ASEAN Film Festival kicked off on Wednesday evening with the screening of “One Second” Zhang Yimou’s homage to cinema and veiled critique of China’s Cultural Revolution. The festival runs Dec 8-13 and is one of the first major cultural showcases to take place in person after Thailand has opened its borders to welcome visitors. Fully-vaccinated international visitors to Thailand no longer needs to go through quarantine, though they are required to have a PCR test upon arrival. Coincidentally, it is taking place in the week that film trade show and convention CineAsia was to have taken place in the city....
MOVIES
kfgo.com

Taiwan reports 13 Chinese aircraft in defence zone

TAIPEI (Reuters) – Thirteen Chinese air force aircraft entered Taiwan’s air defence identification zone (ADIZ) on Friday, the island’s defence ministry said. Taiwan, which China claims as part of its sovereign territory, has over the last few months recorded repeated missions by China’s air force near the island, concentrated in the southwestern part of its air defence zone near the Pratas Islands, which Taiwan controls.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
AFP

China warns Olympic diplomatic boycott nations as France rebuffs US campaign

China warned Western nations on Thursday that they would "pay the price" for a diplomatic boycott of the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics as a French minister said they would not be joining the US-backed effort. Washington unveiled its decision not to send a diplomatic delegation earlier in the week, saying it was prompted by widespread rights abuses by China and what it sees as a "genocide" against the Muslim Uyghur minority in Xinjiang. Australia, Britain and Canada followed suit in a flurry of diplomatic bonhomie on Wednesday. The boycott stopped short of not sending athletes to the February Games but nonetheless infuriated Beijing, which hinted at retaliation on Thursday.
SPORTS
AFP

Taiwan murder suspect repatriated from China

A Taiwanese murder suspect who fled to China last month was brought back to the island on Wednesday in a rare act of cooperation between the two sides as tensions rise. The suspect is accused of shooting a man dead before fleeing to the southeastern Chinese city of Xiamen, where police say he has admitted to the crime. On Wednesday he landed at Taipei's Songshan airport a day after China's office handling Taiwan affairs announced the repatriation. China claims Taiwan as part of its territory to be re-taken one day, by force if necessary, though the two sides have been ruled separately since 1949.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Will there be another lockdown before Christmas as omicron cases rise?

The emergence of the omicron variant of the coronavirus in southern Africa last month is causing concern around the world, not least because it is thought to be highly transmissible and because the 32 mutations of its spike protein suggest it might be able to resist current vaccines.A number of people have already been taken ill with the variant in Europe, including several hundred in the UK, and Boris Johnson’s government has been relatively quick to act this time, imposing the first social restrictions on the public since his ill-conceived “Freedom Day” of 19 July.As preventative measures against omicron...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Global media group says journalist imprisonments on rise

Media freedom continued to be under attack across much of the world in 2021, with nine journalists killed in the line of duty in Afghanistan alone and 102 imprisoned in China according to a new report released Thursday.The International Federation of Journalists said in a bleak assessment that imprisonments were especially on the rise, with 365 journalists behind bars compared to 235 last year. “The world needs to wake up to the growing violations of journalists’ rights and media freedoms across the globe,” IFJ General Secretary Anthony Bellanger said. The report was released on the eve of the...
INDIA
kfgo.com

S.Korea’s POSCO to split off steel operations, become holding company

SEOUL (Reuters) -South Korea’s POSCO said on Friday that it planned to split off its steel operations and become a holding company. The new holding company will own the steel operation and oversee development of new businesses, it said. The reorganisation is aimed at finding new growth businesses and...
ECONOMY
AFP

'Hold the line': Maria Ressa fights for press freedom under Philippines' Duterte

Veteran Philippine journalist Maria Ressa, who will accept the Nobel Peace Prize in Oslo on Friday, has battled multiple legal cases and online abuse in her campaign for press freedom under President Rodrigo Duterte. After the Nobel Prize was announced in October, Ressa was defiant in her defence of her battle for freedom of expression and independent journalism.
ASIA

Comments / 0

Community Policy