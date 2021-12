At the direction of the President of the United States, Governor David Ige has ordered that the United States flag and the Hawai‘i state flag be flown at half-staff at the State Capitol and upon all state offices and agencies as well as the Hawai‘i National Guard in the State of Hawai‘i, immediately – until sunset on Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021.

POLITICS ・ 4 DAYS AGO