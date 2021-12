Down 23-17 with 7:14 left in the semifinal match at No. 2 Salpointe, the No. 3 Desert Edge Scorpions drove from their own 18-yard line to within striking distance but a sack from Davian Miranda Carrasco on third down was followed by another sack from Damian Coley and the game belonged to the Lancers with 2:40 left. The Lancers were able to run the clock down the rest of the way and Treyson Bourguet hit Dylan Dries from 30 yards out for the 29-17 final score as the clock expired.

HIGH SCHOOL ・ 6 DAYS AGO