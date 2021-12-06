ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
US Condemns Militant Attack in Mali that Killed 31

By Reuters
Voice of America
 4 days ago

The United States "strongly condemns" a militant attack on a bus in central Mali that killed at least 31 people and wounded 17, the State Department said Sunday. Unidentified gunmen on Friday opened...

www.voanews.com

The Independent

Indonesian militant given life sentence in 2005 attack

An Indonesian court sentenced an Islamic militant who eluded capture for 16 years to life in prison on Wednesday after finding him guilty of making bombs used in a 2005 market attack that killed 22 people.Upik Lawanga, known as “professor,” is a key member of the Jemaah Islamiyah militant network, which the U.S. has designated a terrorist group. It is widely blamed for attacks including the 2002 bombings on the Indonesian resort island of Bali that killed 202 people, mostly foreign tourists, as well as attacks in the Philippines.The East Jakarta District Court found Lawanga, 43, guilty of involvement...
PUBLIC SAFETY
spectrumlocalnews.com

At least 30 civilians reported killed in Mali truck attack

BAMAKO, Mali (AP) — Gunmen attacked a truck carrying civilians in central Mali, killing at least 31 people, a local official said Saturday. The mayor of Bandiagara, Housseini Saye, said the truck was carrying about 50 civilians when the identified gunmen attacked the vehicle Friday about 10 kilometers outside the town.
PUBLIC SAFETY
US News and World Report

U.N. Worker Killed in Attack on Peacekeeping Convoy in Mali

BAMAKO (Reuters) - Unidentified armed men attacked a convoy belonging to the United Nations peacekeeping mission in Mali on Friday, killing one civilian worker and wounding another, the mission said. The convoy was travelling from the northern city of Kidal to Gao and came under fire about 100 km (62...
PUBLIC SAFETY
dallassun.com

Suspected Militants Kill at Least 30 in Central Mali: Local Officials

BAMAKO, MALI - Suspected militants killed at least 30 civilians in an attack on a passenger vehicle in central Mali's volatile Mopti, local officials said Saturday. 'The passengers were sprayed with bullets and the vehicle was torched,' during an attack by 'terrorists' near the town of Bandiagara on Friday, the officials told AFP.
PUBLIC SAFETY
NewsBreak
Public Safety
AFP

Demand for 'government of fighters' in troubled Burkina as PM quits

President Roch Marc Christian Kabore faced demands Thursday for tougher action against Burkina Faso's jihadist insurgency, a day after the crisis claimed the political scalp of the prime minister. Seeking to defuse anger over a bloody six-year-old campaign that has claimed around 2,000 lives and forced 1.4 million from their homes, Kabore on Wednesday accepted the resignation of Prime Minister Christophe Joseph Marie Dabire. The move also triggered the departure of Dabire's government -- under Burkinabe law, the resignation of the prime minister also requires the entire cabinet government to step down. "A new prime minister and a government who are fighters have to be found -- and as quickly as possible," the state newspaper Sidwaya demanded.
POLITICS
albuquerqueexpress.com

US, other world powers condemn Taliban over summary killings in Afghanistan

Washington [US], December 5 (ANI): The United States joined other international powers in expressing "deep concern" over the summary killings and enforced disappearances in Afghanistan after the takeover of Kabul by the Taliban in August this year. "We are deeply concerned by reports of summary killings and enforced disappearances of...
U.S. POLITICS
primenewsghana.com

Benin: Two soldiers killed in Islamist militant attack

Two soldiers were killed and several more wounded when Islamist militants attacked a border security post in northern Benin on Wednesday night, the army said. The raid in Porga region was the second in Benin this week. Islamist militants attacked an army patrol in the department of Alibori on Tuesday morning, army chief Colonel Fructueux Gbaguidi said in an internal statement on Thursday seen by Reuters.
MILITARY
Voice of America

Motorcycle Bomb Kills 4 in Iraq, Official Blames Islamic State

BASRA, IRAQ — A bomb killed four people in the southern Iraqi city of Basra on Tuesday, the first such attack in years in a part of the country that has enjoyed relative stability, and a senior official said Islamic State militants were suspected of carrying it out. The blast,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Voice of America

UN: IED Kills 7 Togolese Peacekeepers in Mali

Seven peacekeepers from the West African nation of Togo were killed Wednesday when their vehicle hit an improvised explosive device in central Mali, according to the United Nations. U.N. spokesperson Stephane Dujarric told reporters that three other Togolese peacekeepers were seriously injured in the explosion in the Bandiagara region. He...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Voice of America

Cameroon Says New Clashes Kill at Least 10, Displace Hundreds

YAOUNDE, CAMEROON — Cameroonian authorities say clashes between ranchers and fishers have left at least ten people dead and scores wounded Monday, forcing hundreds to flee into neighboring Chad. The clashes in Cameroon’s north broke out over water scarcity, a problem that authorities have struggled to address. Mousgoum and Arab...
AFRICA
The Independent

Reports: Myanmar troops burn alive 11 in retaliation attack

Myanmar government troops raided a small northwestern village, rounding up civilians, binding their hands and then burning them alive in apparent retaliation for an attack on a military convoy, according to witnesses and other reports. A video of the aftermath of Tuesday's attack showed the charred bodies of 11 victims, some believed to be teenagers, lying in a circle amid what appeared to be the remains of a hut in Done Taw village in Sagaing region. Outrage spread as the graphic images were shared on social media over what appeared to be the latest of increasingly brutal military attacks...
MILITARY
AFP

Burkina Faso PM, govt resign over security crisis

Burkina Faso's premier and government resigned Wednesday as protests mounted against officials' inability to combat a wave of jihadist attacks that have killed thousands. The premier's resignation comes after the president last month stressed the need for a "stronger" cabinet on the eve of anti-government protests over the jihadist violence.
POLITICS
Voice of America

US 'Outraged’ by 'Credible' Reports Myanmar Soldiers Killed 11 People

WASHINGTON — U.S. State Department spokesperson Ned Price said Thursday that the United States was "outraged" by reports that Myanmar soldiers rounded up and killed 11 people in the northwestern region of Sagaing. The soldiers were accused of shooting the people and setting fire to their bodies. Charred remains...
MILITARY
Voice of America

US, UN Condemn Myanmar Junta Over Reported Killing of 11 Villagers

BANGKOK — The United States and United Nations condemned the Myanmar junta over what Washington described as "credible and sickening" reports of the killing of 11 villagers, including children, in a restive central region. The State Department and the U.N. secretary-general's statements came as local media and residents said...
WORLD
AFP

'Pool of blood': US drone strike hits Syria family

Ahmad Qassum was driving home with his family when a US drone targeting an Al-Qaeda-linked militant in Syria struck and left all six of them wounded. They include a drone strike on Friday that the Pentagon said killed a "senior leader" of the Al-Qaeda-linked Hurras al-Deen faction.
MILITARY
Voice of America

Militant Alliance Says It Will Not Extend Truce With Pakistan

ISLAMABAD — An outlawed militant alliance waging terrorist attacks in Pakistan has decided against extending a 30-day cease-fire with the government, accusing the other side of not honoring the terms of the deal. The so-called Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), commonly known as the Pakistani Taliban, made the announcement Thursday, hours...
WORLD

