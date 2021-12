As mentioned in last week’s Advance News Journal, McAllen Chamber’s longtime CEO Steve Ahlenius tendered his verbal resignation Oct. 19, reading from a prepared statement, and the board accepted it. The Advance has placed a Public Information Request with the chamber for the recording of that board meeting because according to several sources willing to speak on the condition of anonymity, it became more than a little heated after Ahlenius resigned out of the blue. How many board members, if any, perhaps knew the news was coming isn’t known.Ahlenius’s sudden resignation took the board by surprise, and after reading from ...

MCALLEN, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO