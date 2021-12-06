ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

A Michigan teacher was suspended over claims of 'insensitive' comments. A parent said he told students how he would've carried out the Oxford school shooting differently.

By Matthew Loh
Insider
Insider
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25p5Qm_0dEzGyhL00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pgeWl_0dEzGyhL00
The teacher was suspended on Friday, local media reported.

Dan Forer/Getty Images

  • A Michigan teacher was suspended after an inquiry into claims he said he'd "shoot up" his school.
  • It's unclear exactly what he's accused of saying a day after the Oxford High School shooting.
  • One parent said he gave details on how he would have done the Oxford school shooting differently.

A Michigan high-school teacher was suspended over comments he was accused of making in the aftermath of the Oxford High School shooting that left four dead last week.

Hopkins High School in Allegan County, south of Grand Rapids, placed the unnamed teacher on leave Friday after investigating rumors he said he was "going to shoot up the school," the local news outlet WZZM13 reported .

Gary Wood, the superintendent of Hopkins Public Schools, confirmed the suspension but did not mention exactly what the teacher was accused of saying.

"Students were subjected to insensitive comments regarding violence and other concerning statements," Wood said in a letter to parents obtained by MLive.com . "These comments took place in multiple class periods by a single teacher."

While Wood didn't appear to elaborate on the comments, one parent told the local TV station WWMT that the teacher mused to students about how he would have done the Oxford shooting differently.

According to Wood, students reported the teacher's comments to Hopkins High School's principal, Ken Szczepanski.

Szczepanski told WWMT that the school had issued memos advising teachers how to talk to students about the Oxford shooting and that one teacher took things too far.

Szczepanski told the station the comments were "insensitive" and "off-script" from the planned conversations but added that he believed the situation was "contained."

"We would not have been in school today had we not felt that it was a safe environment for these students," Szczepanski said.

The school notified police of the incident, and Michigan State Police has taken over the investigation, according to WZZM13.

Dozens of schools in Michigan closed last week after at least 100 copycat threats surfaced in response to the Oxford shooting, according to law enforcement.

Hopkins High School and the Michigan State Police did not immediately respond to requests for comment from Insider.

Read the original article on Insider

Comments / 16

RarityStation51
4d ago

The Fact the teacher wasn't fired after he knowingly told this to several of his classes, is angering..... I hope he is fired,charged with abuse, terrorism, because what he did to these kids is Emotional, Mental and yes in a way, Physical Terrorism..... You, as an adult, don't mess with kids emotional and mental stability like this by creating fear and panic in them.... Schools are supposed to be a Safe Haven for kids to learn, grow and have fun with friends and classmates, not being in fear.....

Reply(1)
6
Ann Rsosa
4d ago

now looky there.if they were as quick to remove the kid as they did this teacher,lives could have been saved that day.but oh no,it's a kid.

Reply
5
R.F.cats
4d ago

Everyone especially teachers need to be sensitive when speaking in a classroom after this horrific event. He can have a opinion but, do it outside the classroom. I think there other ticking time bombs out there like the murderer in Oxford. Talking like this in a classroom is insensitive and bad judgment.

Reply
4
Related
Insider

Looking for 'warning signs' isn't enough to prevent school shootings, experts say. Here's why the focus should be on threat assessment and protocol.

Warning signs are often talked about to prevent school shootings, but experts say that's not enough. Schools need to have better protocols to assess and react to possible threats, experts told Insider. "You can't just call the parents when there's a threat," one said, referring to the Oxford shooting. After...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Insider

A 48-year-old Missouri woman posed as her daughter to get a driver's license, enroll in college, and receive financial aid

Missouri resident Laura Oglesby, 48, lived as her estranged daughter for around two years. She pleaded guilty on Monday to providing false information to the Social Security Administration. Oglesby told police she had been running from an abusive relationship, The New York Times reported. A 48-year-old Missouri woman has admitted...
MISSOURI STATE
Insider

Insider

210K+
Followers
19K+
Post
82M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know.

 https://www.insider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy