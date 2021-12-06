ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

‘TWD: World Beyond’: Who Lives, Who Dies & Who’s Still With CRM? (RECAP)

By Emily Hannemann, TV Insider
leader-call.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article[WARNING: The following contains MAJOR spoilers for AMC‘s The Walking Dead: World Beyond Season 2 episode 10, “The Last Light.”]. In some ways, the Walking Dead: World Beyond series finale, “The Last Light” is the best episode the show aired. It’s emotional, it’s surprising at times, and it proves that Jadis...

www.leader-call.com

Comments / 0

Related
ComicBook

A Devastating Death on TWD: World Beyond's Penultimate Episode

Warning: this story contains spoilers for Sunday's The Walking Dead: World Beyond, "Death and the Dead." There's a major casualty in the war with the Civic Republic Military on the penultimate episode of The Walking Dead: World Beyond. After Huck (Annet Mahendru) exposes a CRM plot to commit genocide against the 87,000 survivors of Portland with the green liquid chlorine gas the CRM used to wipe out Omaha and the Campus Colony, Warrant Officer Jadis Stokes (Pollyanna McIntosh) mobilizes the military to quell a rebellion. Meanwhile, rebel sisters Iris (Aliyah Royale) and Hope Bennett (Alexa Mansour) carry out their plan to escape the CR Research Facility — and take it down on their way out.
TV SERIES
conwaydailysun.com

‘Walking Dead: World Beyond’: Escaping CRM, For Real This Time (RECAP)

[WARNING: The following contains MAJOR spoilers for AMC‘s The Walking Dead: World Beyond Season 2, Episode 9, “Death and the Dead.”]. Jadis (Pollyanna McIntosh) is having a no good, very bad day. To be fair, it’s not like the day’s going great for everyone else. While the Bennett family had...
TV SERIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
TVLine

World Beyond Series Finale Recap: Who Lived, Who Died and Which Long-Lost Walking Dead Character Showed Up?

After Sunday, there would be no “beyond” for AMC’s The Walking Dead: World Beyond. The AMC limited series concluded its two-season run with an affecting episode that killed off two key characters, threatened to end a third, and dropped in a stunning blast from the distant past — all the way back to Season 1 of the mother ship. Who lived, who died, and who made a surprise cameo? Read on… ‘YOU’VE GOTTEN REALLY GOOD AT BEING A HERO’ | As “The Last Light” began, Jadis gave orders to jam all walkie-talkie frequencies for an eight-mile radius despite the fact that...
TV SERIES
thefocus.news

Who is Madelyn Kientz? Age and career of World Beyond actress explored

The second (and final) season of post-apocalyptic limited series The Walking Dead: World Beyond premiered on October 3, consists of 10 episodes, and will conclude on December 5. Meanwhile, the second season of Big Sky is well under way. Who is actress Madelyn Kientz, who plays Asha in World Beyond and Max in Big Sky, how old is she, and what else has she been in?
CELEBRITIES
country1037fm.com

Star Of Legendary Sitcom Found Dead

One of the biggest and most successful sitcoms of the 1970s/80s was “Happy Days.” As was the case in those days, to capitalize on that success, “spinoff” shows were developed from the original. “Happy Days” spawned “Mork and Mindy” (making a star of Robin Williams) and “Laverne and Shirley.” Cindy Williams and Penny Marshall (pictured above) starred in this brilliant comedy of two, single girls in Milwaukee working at a brewery and navigating life. Cindy’s (Shirley) boyfriend on the show was a dancer/singer/boxer, “Carmine ‘The Big Ragu’ Ragusa.” He was played by Eddie Mekka.
CELEBRITIES
cbslocal.com

Netflix’s Most Watched Movie Of All Time

(CNN) — Dwayne Johnson has reason to break out his Teremana and end 2021 with a toast. His latest movie, “Red Notice,” is now the most watched movie in Netflix history, according to the streaming giant. “Red Notice” brought in 328.8 million viewing hours, Netflix reports, topping the previous record...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nicolas Cantu
Person
Jelani Alladin
Person
Pollyanna Mcintosh
Person
Noah Emmerich
Person
Annet Mahendru
Person
Nico Tortorella
Person
Julia Ormond
outsider.com

‘Law & Order: SVU’ Star Peter Scanavino Reveals His Reaction to Learning of Carisi and Rollins’ Kiss

Law & Order: SVU star Peter Scanavino recently revealed how he felt when he learned Carisi and Rollins were finally going to kiss. Many fans know the show for the “will they won’t they” relationship with Benson and Stabler. However, Carisi and Rollins had a major will they or won’t they relationship until the season 22 finale, where they finally kissed at Totuola’s not wedding.
TV SERIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Rhonda Stubbins White, Actress on Tyler Perry’s ‘Ruthless,’ Dies at 60

Rhonda Stubbins White, a veteran TV actress who most recently recurred as the cult elder Agnes on the Tyler Perry-created BET drama Ruthless, died Monday of cancer at her home in Los Angeles, a friend announced. She was 60. A Brooklyn native, White studied acting in the early 1980s at NYU’s Tisch School of the Arts, training under David Gideon alongside classmates that included Alec Baldwin. In 1992, she made her onscreen debut on an episode of NBC’s Here and Now, then earned a CableACE nomination for her turn in the 1993 HBO miniseries Laurel Avenue, directed by Carl Franklin. The next year, she appeared opposite Diana Ross in the ABC telefilm Out of Darkness. She went on to play Lady Vi on NBC’s Days of Our Lives in 2000; guest-star on such series as Homicide: Life on the Street, NYPD Blue, Touched by an Angel, Chicago Hope, ER, The West Wing, The District, Charmed, Southland and Shameless; and work in films including Sunset Park (1996) and Wim Wenders’ Land of Plenty (2004). Survivors include her siblings, Gregory and Annette.
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC News

Christina Ricci's new baby girl bears the name of an ancient queen

It's a girl for Christina Ricci and her husband, Mark Hampton!. The actor announced the happy news on Instagram Wednesday. "Baby Cleo is here," Ricci, 41, captioned a video of the newborn sleeping in a hospital bassinet alongside a series of heart emojis. "We are so in love with her. Also she has the most incredible dad imaginable @markhamptonhair."
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

‘Facts Of Life’ & ‘Diff’rent Strokes’ Next Up For ABC’s ‘Live In Front Of A Studio Audience’; First Stars, Premiere Date Set

ABC has pulled back the curtain on the third installment of its Live in Front of a Studio Audience franchise. Jimmy Kimmel announced on his late-night show Thursday that the 90-minute special will re-create episodes of comedies Diff’rent Strokes and its spinoff The Facts of Life. The live event will air at from 8-9:30 p.m. Tuesday, December 7. The cast for the Diff’rent Strokes re-do is intriguing: John Lithgow will play Mr. Drummond, Kevin Hart is Arnold, Damon Wayans embodies Willis, and Ann Dowd portrays Mrs. Garrett. The Facts of Life cast is TBA. Live Before a Studio Audience‘s executive producers Norman Lear, Jimmy Kimmel,...
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Twd#Crm#Amc
iheart.com

'America's Got Talent' Contestant Skilyr Hicks Dead At 23

Hicks' mother, Jodi, confirms the singer-songwriter was found lifeless at a friend's home in Liberty, South Carolina. Hicks' cause of death is currently known as of Wednesday (December 8), however, her mother told TMZ that the singer-songwriter battled with mental health issues, including depression and substance abuse. Jodi said Skilyr...
LIBERTY, SC
BGR.com

3 new Netflix series with 100% Rotten Tomatoes scores have viewers flipping out

Don't Miss: Wednesday’s deals: 100+ crazy Amazon Black Friday deals that are back today I’ve said it before, and my opinion on this has only solidified with the passage of time. With the debut of the third and final season of Narcos: Mexico, the overall franchise that it’s part of is more than just one of the best Netflix series available to binge right now on the streamer. It will unquestionably go down as one of the all-time best in the history of the platform. Critics seem to agree. The new season of the series — which succeeded three seasons of the...
TV SERIES
AFP

US pastor who appeared in drag on TV loses ministry

A US pastor who made a brief television appearance in drag, wearing a huge pink wig and sequined leotard, has been removed from his ministry, a local church official in Indiana said Wednesday. Wearing high-heeled thigh boots, lipstick and purple eyeshadow and with a crucifix around his neck, Craig Duke, 62, made a big splash on the HBO show "We're Here," at least among his horrified parishioners. The Methodist reverend described the appearance as "an incredibly wonderful, refreshing, deepening, powerful spiritual experience," in an interview with the Religion News Service. But he quickly found himself in hot water with his flock.
RELIGION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Spoilers
NewsBreak
World Series
NewsBreak
Intel
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
France
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
dexerto.com

Twitch streamer K1KA dies aged 21

Twitch streamer K1KA has sadly passed away at the tender age of 21, family and friends have confirmed on Thursday, December 9. Serbian streamer K1KA, who described herself as an “Ex semi-pro CS:GO player who’s now learning to play League of Legends,” was just 21 at the time of her passing.
ENTERTAINMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy