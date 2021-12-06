ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
GRAINS-Soybeans firm on Chinese demand, wheat rebounds

Agriculture Online
 4 days ago

SINGAPORE, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean futures were largely unchanged on Monday, after climbing to a near two-week high earlier in the session with prices underpinned by expectations of strong demand for U.S. supplies. Wheat rose after closing lower on Friday, while corn was little changed. "Chinese buying...

www.agriculture.com

AFP

Omicron, China fallout send global markets lower

European and US stock markets dropped Thursday as traders tracked developments surrounding the Omicron coronavirus variant and fallout from the Chinese property crisis. Two major Chinese property firms have defaulted on $1.6 billion worth of bonds to overseas creditors, Fitch Ratings agency said Thursday, as contagion spreads within the country's debt-ridden real estate sector.
BUSINESS
Agriculture Online

Argentine ranchers ask government to deregulate beef export market

BUENOS AIRES, Dec 9 (Reuters) - The leaders of Argentina's main agricultural associations said they will press their case for deregulation of the beef export market when they meet late on Thursday with Agriculture Minister Julian Dominguez. Argentina is a key global supplier of beef. Since mid-year the government has...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Wheat drops to one-month low, soy weak, corn firm ahead of USDA report

CHICAGO, Dec 9 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures fell 1.7% to a one-month low on Wednesday, pressured by a favorable weather forecast for U.S. crops and expectations for bumper Southern Hemisphere harvests, traders said. Soybean futures also were lower while corn edged higher for the sixth time in seven sessions...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

U.S. soybean stocks view unchanged - government

CHICAGO, Dec 9 (Reuters) - The U.S. government left its forecast for the domestic soybean stockpile unchanged on Thursday as demand from exporters and crushers was expected to remain steady with its outlook from a month earlier. Soybean ending stocks for the 2021/22 marketing year were pegged at 340 million...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

CBOT soybeans rise after USDA tightens global stocks view

CHICAGO, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade soybean futures ended higher on Thursday after the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) trimmed its global supply outlook despite market expectations for an increase. * CBOT January soybean futures settled up 3-1/2 cents at $12.64-1/2 a bushel. * CBOT January soyoil fell 0.70 cent to 54.85 cents per lb while CBOT January soymeal gained $2.50 to end at $359.70 a ton. * In a monthly report, the USDA projected 2021/22 marketing year U.S. ending stocks at 340 million bushels, unchanged from a month earlier but below the average trade forecast for 352 million. Global ending stocks were seen at 102 million tonnes, below the average trade estimate for 104.13 million. * Brazil's CONAB on Thursday projected the country's 2021/22 soybean crop at 142.789 million tonnes, up from the prior estimate for 142.009 million and 137.321 million tonnes in the 2020/21 season. * In a weekly report, the USDA said net U.S. soybean exports in the week ended Dec. 2 rose to a five-week high of 1,637,888 tonnes, near the high end of a range of analyst estimates. China, Egypt and Spain were top buyers. * The USDA also reported 280,000 tonnes in U.S. soybean export sales to undisclosed buyers on Thursday via its daily reporting system. Shipment was for the current and next marketing years. (Reporting by Karl Plume; Editing by David Gregorio)
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

USDA updates farmer-reported U.S. crop planting totals for December

Dec 9 (Reuters) - Farmers participating in U.S. crop subsidy programs reported "prevented plantings" by Dec. 1 of 639,191 acres of corn, 341,314 acres of soybeans and 292,521 acres of wheat, the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) said on Thursday. Producers enrolled in subsidy programs as of Dec. 1 reported planted acreage, including failed acres, at 91.357 million acres of corn, 86.254 million acres of soybeans and 49.434 million acres of wheat. Producers that enroll in several Farm Services Agency programs must submit to USDA an annual report regarding all cropland use on their farms. USDA uses the information as an element in its crop estimates, which cover all farms, not just those that participate in the farm program. The following are comparisons of farmer-reported plantings in December 2021, November 2021 and December 2020, based on a survey of farms (all figures in thousands of acres): U.S. grain and soy plantings Prevented plantings (thousands of acres) Crop Dec. 1, Nov. 9, Dec. 1, 2021 2021 2020 Corn 639 639 6,186 Soybeans 341 341 1,476 Wheat 293 293 1,272 Total for all U.S. crops 2,104 2,104 10,219 U.S. plantings including failed acres Crop Dec. 1, Nov. 9, Dec. 1, 2021 2021 2020 Corn 91,357 91,354 88,574 Soybeans 86,254 86,249 82,001 Wheat 49,434 49,426 46,199 Total for all U.S. crops 254,162 254,144 244,144 (Reporting by Julie Ingwersen in Chicago Editing by Paul Simao)
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Wheat hits 1-month low as USDA projects larger world crop; corn, soy rise

CHICAGO, Dec 9 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures slumped to a one-month low on Thursday after the U.S. Department of Agriculture forecast larger-than-expected global production and stocks in a monthly report that reinforced a recent spate of bearish news. Corn and soybean futures tracked wheat lower, but promptly rebounded from...
AGRICULTURE
#Wheat#Soybeans#Chinese#Cftc#Reuters#Cbot#Statistics Bureau
Agriculture Online

U.S. wheat futures sink to one-month low as USDA raises global supply outlook

CHICAGO, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade wheat futures fell to a one-month low on Thursday after the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) increased its global supply forecast in a monthly report. * CBOT March soft red winter wheat futures settled down 17-3/4 cents at $7.76-3/4 a bushel, the lowest for a most-active contract since Nov. 9. * K.C. March hard red winter wheat was off 15-1/2 cents at $7.96-1/2 a bushel and MGEX spring wheat for March delivery was down 13 cents at $10.22-1/4 a bushel. * In a monthly report on Thursday, the USDA raised its global 2021/22 season wheat ending stocks view by a greater-than-anticipated 2.38 million tonnes on a stronger production outlook for Australia, Canada and Russia, the top exporter. * Exporters sold a net 239,898 tonnes of U.S. wheat in the week ended Dec. 2, the USDA said in a weekly report. The total was within trade estimates for 50,000 to 400,000 million tonnes. * Argentina's wheat crop forecasts have also increased, according to estimates this week by the Rosario Grains Exchange and the Buenos Aires Grains Exchange. * Brazil's 2021/22 wheat crop is expected to reach 7.811 million tonnes, according to state agency CONAB, versus 7.689 million in the agency's previous forecast and 6.235 million tonnes in 2020/21. (Reporting by Karl Plume Editing by Marguerita Choy)
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

CORRECTED-UPDATE 1-U.S. wheat stocks seen higher as export competition rises

CHICAGO, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Domestic wheat stocks will be bigger than previously forecast as overseas demand for U.S. supplies wanes due to improved outlooks for production in key export competitors such as Australia, Russia and Canada, the government said on Thursday. The report could ease concerns over global food...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

LIVESTOCK-Hog futures climb as pork prices bounce from lows, slaughter accelerates

CHICAGO, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Chicago Mercantile Exchange lean hog futures rebounded on Thursday from four sessions of losses, amid an accelerating slaughter pace and indications that pork prices may be near a bottom following a prolonged slide, traders said. The daily hog slaughter was slower-than-normal earlier this week, which...
AGRICULTURE
AFP

China's debt-crippled Evergrande defaults: Fitch

Debt-crippled Chinese property giant Evergande has defaulted for the first time, Fitch Ratings agency said Thursday, as authorities scrambled to avoid contagion throughout the world's second biggest economy. On Thursday, Fitch confirmed the company had defaulted for the first time on more than $1.2 billion worth of bond debt, as it downgraded the firm's status to a restricted default rating. 
ECONOMY
Agriculture Online

UPDATE 5-Argentina to loosen restrictions on beef exports

BUENOS AIRES, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Argentina will loosen export restrictions on beef that were put in place in a bid to curtail inflation and had been panned by meatpackers, the government said on Thursday after a meeting with industry groups. Argentina's inflation hovers around an eye-watering 50% a year,...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Wheat set for second weekly decline on improved world supply outlook

SINGAPORE, Dec 10 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat futures lost more ground on Friday, poised for a second straight weekly decline, after the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) forecast larger-than-expected global production, fuelling the prospect of improved supply worldwide. Corn edged lower after three straight sessions of gains, while soybeans firmed...
AGRICULTURE
agfax.com

DTN Grain Close: WASDE Report Cracks Wheat Prices Lower

March contracts of all three U.S. wheats suffered double-digit losses Thursday, pressured by USDA’s latest estimates, a higher U.S. dollar and bearish commodity board. Row crops survived USDA’s latest round of estimates with small gains. March corn closed up 4 1/2 cents and July corn was up 3...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

TABLE-Russia sets grain export taxes for Dec. 15-21

MOSCOW, Dec 10 (Reuters) - Russia has set out its grain export taxes for Dec. 15-21, the agriculture ministry said on Friday. $ per tonne Wheat Barley Maize (Corn) Dec 15-21 - tax 91.0 78.7 54.4 - indicative price 330.1 297.5 262.8 Dec 8-14 - tax 84.9 75.1 54.3 - indicative price 321.3 292.3 262.7 Dec 1-7 - tax 80.8 68.3 54.3 - indicative price 315.5 282.6 262.7 Nov 24-30 - tax 78.3 65.3 53.6 - indicative price 311.9 278.3 261.6 Nov 17-23 - tax 77.1 66.0 62.9 - indicative price 310.2 279.3 274.9 Nov 10-16 - tax 69.9 54.8 50.1 - indicative price 299.9 263.3 256.6 Oct 27-Nov 9 - tax 67.0 42.6 49.7 - indicative price 295.8 245.9 256.0 Oct 20-26 - tax 61.3 45.9 48.4 - indicative price 287.6 250.6 254.2 Oct 13-19 - tax 58.7 49.4 47.2 - indicative price 283.9 255.6 252.5 Oct 6-12 - tax 57.8 43.1 45.2 - indicative price 282.6 246.6 249.7 Sept 29-Oct 5 - tax 53.5 35.3 46.3 - indicative price 276.5 235.5 251.2 Sept 22-28 - tax 50.9 31.0 47.8 - indicative price 272.8 229.4 253.4 Sept 15-21 - tax 52.5 33.1 49.0 - indicative price 275.0 232.3 255.0 Russia, the world's largest wheat exporter, launched its formula-based duty for grain exports from June as part of measures the government hopes will help to stabilise domestic food inflation. The agriculture ministry determines the size of the duty on a weekly basis, based on price indicators reported by traders. (Reporting by Polina Devitt; editing by Tom Balmforth)
AGRICULTURE
agfax.com

DTN Grain Open: Markets Mixed, Wheat Finds Early Support

Pre-6 a.m. Globex Prices: March corn was down 1 3/4 cents, March soybeans were up 1/2 cent and March KC wheat was up 3 cents. CME Globex Recap: Early Friday, Dow Jones futures are starting modestly higher, while stocks overseas are mostly lower. Traders will watch for the Labor Department’s report on consumer prices, due out at 7:30 a.m. CST Friday. Many are expecting another record increase so it will be interesting to see how much the big drop in energy prices at the end of the month, prompted by omicron fears will factor into Friday’s index.
MARKETS

