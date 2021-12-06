GRAINS-Soybeans firm on Chinese demand, wheat rebounds

CHICAGO, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade soybean futures ended higher on Thursday after the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) trimmed its global supply outlook despite market expectations for an increase. * CBOT January soybean futures settled up 3-1/2 cents at $12.64-1/2 a bushel. * CBOT January soyoil fell 0.70 cent to 54.85 cents per lb while CBOT January soymeal gained $2.50 to end at $359.70 a ton. * In a monthly report, the USDA projected 2021/22 marketing year U.S. ending stocks at 340 million bushels, unchanged from a month earlier but below the average trade forecast for 352 million. Global ending stocks were seen at 102 million tonnes, below the average trade estimate for 104.13 million. * Brazil's CONAB on Thursday projected the country's 2021/22 soybean crop at 142.789 million tonnes, up from the prior estimate for 142.009 million and 137.321 million tonnes in the 2020/21 season. * In a weekly report, the USDA said net U.S. soybean exports in the week ended Dec. 2 rose to a five-week high of 1,637,888 tonnes, near the high end of a range of analyst estimates. China, Egypt and Spain were top buyers. * The USDA also reported 280,000 tonnes in U.S. soybean export sales to undisclosed buyers on Thursday via its daily reporting system. Shipment was for the current and next marketing years. (Reporting by Karl Plume; Editing by David Gregorio)

AGRICULTURE ・ 18 HOURS AGO