The nominations for the 2022 Grammy Awards have officially been released and, as expected, they highlight the music that’s been released over the past year. Though shortly after they dropped, rumors began to circulate, which pertained to Taylor Swift and Kanye West’s inclusions in some of the biggest categories. Many assumed that this was due to their public relationship and appeal and, as it turns out, both artists were indeed last-minute additions to the list. With this, the music organization has responded by providing its reasoning for the move.

MUSIC ・ 10 DAYS AGO