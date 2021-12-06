ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Photos: Jennifer Lawrence, 'Don't Look Up' stars walk red carpet at New York premiere

whio.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePhotos: Jennifer Lawrence, 'Don't Look Up' stars walk red carpet...

www.whio.com

AOL Corp

Jennifer Lawrence calls filming scene with DiCaprio and Chalamet 'most annoying day in my life'

Jennifer Lawrence appeared Monday on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert to discuss her new film, Don’t Look Up, the actress’s first film since the release of Dark Phoenix in 2019. While the actress is happy to have the structure of filming back in her life, she claimed there was one scene in which she struggled to overcome her frustrations due to two of her co-stars.
State
New York State
New York Post

Jennifer Lawrence reveals why filming with Leo DiCaprio was ‘hell’

Hell hath no fury like Jennifer Lawrence scorned. The 31-year-old Oscar winner has found herself back in the spotlight, as she’s starring in the upcoming Netflix film “Don’t Look Up.”. Lawrence recently revealed why filming the Adam McKay black comedy — especially with co-stars Leonardo DiCaprio and...
thecut.com

Jennifer Lawrence’s Favorite Movie Disturbs Me

Jennifer Lawrence covered a lot of topics in her new Vanity Fair interview — her pregnancy, her new movie Don’t Look Up, her two-year Hollywood hiatus (“”everybody had gotten sick of me”). But I want to talk about something important: Lawrence’s revelation that her favorite movie is Hereditary. Yes, Hereditary,...
Footwear News

Kristin Davis Wows in Floor-Length Blue Gown for ‘And Just Like That’ Red Carpet Premiere

The cast of HBO Max’s “Sex and the City” reboot “And Just Like That” arrived on the red carpet for the series premiere in NY in sleek style. Actress Kristin Davis, who plays Charlotte York Goldenblatt, was no exception, stunning in a floor-length, deep blue gown. The starlet’s dress hung off her shoulders, draping at her bust in a heart-shape, giving the dress a sweetheart neckline. The ruffles and gathered sleeves gave the otherwise flat dress dimension and texture. Davis also held a blue clutch with a silver clasp in her hand that matched the hue. Davis’ shoes are not visible beyond...
Person
Leonardo Dicaprio
Person
Jennifer Lawrence
SFGate

Jennifer Lawrence Recalls Losing a Tooth While Shooting ‘Don’t Look Up’

Leonardo DiCaprio, a prominent environmental activist outside of his acting career, said writer-director Adam McKay’s newest film “Don’t Look Up” cracks the code on climate change. “We’d all been wanting to get the message out there about the climate crisis, and Adam really cracked the code with creating this narrative,”...
Marin Independent Journal

Jennifer Lawrence had to accept lower pay than co-star Leonardo DiCaprio

In a new interview, Jennifer Lawrence delights in the fact that she’s enough of a movie powerhouse to get top-billing for her new film, “Don’t Look Up,” but not top pay. According to Vanity Fair, Lawrence’s confirmation that she was “No. 1 on the call sheet” appears to provide an...
The Hollywood Reporter

Adam McKay, Jennifer Lawrence’s ‘Bad Blood’ Movie Lands at Apple Studios

Apple Original Films has boarded Adam McKay and Jennifer Lawrence’s high-profile Bad Blood movie about the rise and fall of disgraced Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes. McKay is writing, directing and producing the feature film, which will star Lawrence as Holmes, the Silicon Valley entrepreneur who is currently on trial for alleged fraud. Lawrence is also a producer on the project. The movie will chart how Holmes built Theranos, the blood testing startup that catapulted Holmes to being the youngest and richest self-made billionaire before she and her company unraveled. Bad Blood is based on the book Bad Blood: Secrets and Lies in...
The Independent

Jennifer Lawrence sustains minor injuries after glass explosion stunt for Netflix’s Don’t Look Up goes wrong

Jennifer Lawrence has sustained minor injuries after a glass explosion stunt went wrong on the set of Don’t Look Up.The forthcoming Netflix comedy – which stars Lawrence opposite Leonardo DiCaprio – has been forced to temporarily suspend production following the disruption. Don’t Look Up was filming in Boston when the incident occurred, The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed.Lawrence had been shooting a scene with Timothee Chalamet when the controlled glass explosion sent shards of glass flying, causing minor injuries to the Hunger Games star.Production on the film was subsequently paused on Friday (5 February), however, Lawrence is expected to return to the...
The Independent

Jennifer Lawrence fans rejoice as she’s spotted alongside Leonardo DiCaprio on set after movie break

Jennifer Lawrence has been spotted on set of her new film alongside Leonardo DiCaprio.The Oscar-winning actors will play the lead roles in Netflix comedy Don't Look Up, which is currently being directed by Adam McKay (The Big Short, Vice) in Boston.It marks one of Lawrence's first films after taking a year-long acting hiatus. She has also completed work on a mystery A24 drama titled Red, White and Water.The break means that it will have been more than two years since Lawrence was seen on screen in films Red Sparrow and X-Men: Dark Phoenix, which were released in 2019.“Yes, that...
People

Zendaya's Latest Red Carpet Look Features a Gold Spine — and a Nod to a Spider-Man Villain

In typical Zendaya fashion, the Spider-Man: No Way Home actress, 25, turned heads in a high-fashion, open-back number at the Ballon d'Or photo call in Paris on Monday. The black Roberto Cavalli floor-length dress featured a classic boat neckline and elbow-length sleeves. But the real showstopper was the back — which showcased an intricate, golden piece of art that covered the Euphoria star's spine.
