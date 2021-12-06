Photos: Jennifer Lawrence, 'Don't Look Up' stars walk red carpet at New York premiere

The cast of HBO Max’s “Sex and the City” reboot “And Just Like That” arrived on the red carpet for the series premiere in NY in sleek style. Actress Kristin Davis, who plays Charlotte York Goldenblatt, was no exception, stunning in a floor-length, deep blue gown.
The starlet’s dress hung off her shoulders, draping at her bust in a heart-shape, giving the dress a sweetheart neckline. The ruffles and gathered sleeves gave the otherwise flat dress dimension and texture. Davis also held a blue clutch with a silver clasp in her hand that matched the hue.
Davis’ shoes are not visible beyond...
