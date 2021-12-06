ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BlazBlue Games are Getting Rollback Netcode in 2022

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleArc System Works has announced a couple BlazBlue games are getting rollback netcode in 2022, a heavily demanded feature with the fanbase of any fighting game. While two BlazBlue games are getting rollback netcode, the first is BlazBlue: Central Fiction on Windows PC (via Steam),...

Anime News Network

Gate of Nightmares Smartphone Game Gets Manga

The first 2022 issue of Kodansha's Weekly Shōnen Magazine revealed on Wednesday that Square Enix's Gate of Nightmares smartphone RPG is inspiring a manga adaptation. Yoshinori Matsuoka is drawing the manga, which will launch on the Magazine Pocket app on December 8. Hiro Mashima and Square Enix are credited with the original work.
VIDEO GAMES
Anime News Network

BlazBlue: Alternative Darkwar Smartphone Game Ends Service on January 31

Arc System Works announced the game in August 2017, and launched the game on February 16. BlazBlue: Calamity Trigger, the BlazBlue franchise's first title, debuted as an arcade game in 2008. Arc System Works released several sequels, including BlazBlue Continuum Shift, BlazBlue: Clone Phantasma, and Blazblue: CentralFiction, as well as many spin-offs. The franchise inspired a TV anime adaption titled BlazBlue Alter Memory, which premiered in Japan in October 2013. Funimation streamed the series as it aired and released the series on home video.
VIDEO GAMES
nichegamer.com

Mechajammer is Now Available for PC

Publisher Modern Wolf and developer Whalenought Studios have announced Mechajammer is now available for PC. Cyberpunk horror RPG Mechajammer is now available for Windows PC (via Steam, the Epic Games Store, and GOG), with a price point set at $24.99. Here’s a rundown for the June-announced game:. Mechajammer is an...
VIDEO GAMES
nichegamer.com

Monster Boy and the Cursed Kingdom PS5 Port is Now Available

Publisher FDG Entertainment and developer Game Atelier have announced Monster Boy and the Cursed Kingdom PS5 port is now available, via the PlayStation Store. Users who own the game on PlayStation 4 can get a free upgrade to the PS5 port at no extra cost. Fans can expect the PS5 version to support 4K resolution and 120FPS, as well as DualSense controller support. While the Monster Boy and the Cursed Kingdom PS5 port is now available, an Xbox Series X|S version is also planned.
VIDEO GAMES
nichegamer.com

Total War: Warhammer III Nurgle vs Slaanesh Gameplay

Creative Assembly have shared new Total War: Warhammer III Nurgle vs Slaanesh gameplay, showing off a large battle between the Nurgle and the Slaanesh armies. This new trailer shows a chunk of gameplay, detailing a battle between the forces of Nurgle and Slaanesh. The battle is from the perspective of Ku’gath Plaguefather, one of the Lord of Decay’s most favored greater daemons, as he defends Nurgle’s carefully cultivated garden of disease and pestilence against an invasion by the depraved followers of the Dark Prince.
VIDEO GAMES
nichegamer.com

Rhesus & Memnon DLC Announced for Total War: Troy

Creative Assembly have announced the A Total War Saga: Troy – Rhesus & Memnon DLC pack for their mythological grand strategy game. This DLC pack adds the legendary heroes Rhesus, the King of Thrace, and Memnon, the Warrior-King of Aethiopia. Both warriors come with their own rosters of unique units to aid the defense of Troy, as well as unique mechanics. Some of these mechanics include the introduction of Thracian deities that can offer boons to their loyal worshipers.
VIDEO GAMES
nichegamer.com

Steam Deck Final Packaging Revealed

Despite being recently delayed to February 2022, Valve has shared the first look at the Steam Deck final packaging designs, which both developers and consumers will receive. Valve noted that while this is the ultimately the Steam Deck final packaging, the pictured unites will be used for “additional testing” and “developer kits.” They also confirmed after this build there will be “additional minor changes” in the final product, which consumers will start getting in 2022.
VIDEO GAMES
nichegamer.com

Niche Spotlight – Fight Knight

Today’s Niche Spotlight is Fight Knight, a retro-inspired mixture of grid-based dungeon crawling and first-person brawling by Team Sorcerobe. Ascend a dark tower full of evil monsters as an armor-clad pugilistic paladin. Solve puzzles, interact with others exploring the tower, and fight the tower’s dark denizens with a unique combat system that blends traditional grid-based movement with fast-paced brawling action. Customize your knight with new gauntlets and a variety of signature moves. You can find the launch trailer below.
VIDEO GAMES
nichegamer.com

GRID Legends Release Date Set for February 2022

Publisher Electronic Arts and developer Codemasters have announced the GRID Legends release date is set for February 2022 for PC and consoles. While the GRID Legends release date is set for February 25th, 2022, the game is launching across Windows PC (via Steam and Origin), Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, and PlayStation 5.
VIDEO GAMES
nichegamer.com

Warhammer 40,000: Battlesector Console Versions Now Available

Slitherine have announced the Warhammer 40,000: Battlesector console versions are now available on both PlayStation and Xbox platforms. Warhammer 40,000: Battlesector first released on Windows PC back in July, and has now made its way to PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S. These console ports were released alongside versions for the Windows Store and Xbox Game Pass.
VIDEO GAMES
nichegamer.com

Virtua Fighter 5: Ultimate Showdown Yakuza DLC Announced

Sega has announced Virtua Fighter 5: Ultimate Showdown Yakuza DLC for the latest release of the fighter, via a new content pack being released this month. The new Virtua Fighter 5: Ultimate Showdown Yakuza DLC is coming to the game on December 8th, and adds a number of new customization items for you to dress the fighters up as iconic characters from the Ryu ga Gotoku Studio-developed series.
VIDEO GAMES
nichegamer.com

BlazBlue Alternative: Dark War is Shutting Down in January 2022

Publisher Arc System Works and developer Linked Brain have announced BlazBlue Alternative: Dark War is shutting down in January 2022. While BlazBlue Alternative: Dark War is shutting down on January 31st, 2022 in Japan, the 2017-announced smartphone spinoff only just released back in February 2021 – meaning the game will be shut down before its first year anniversary.
VIDEO GAMES
techraptor.net

Big Guilty Gear And BlazBlue Announcements Made At CEO 2021

Major announcements for fighting games Guilty Gear Strive and BlazBlue were made during this weekend's CEO 2021 presentation. The announcements included a new Guilty Gear Strive DLC fighter and an important addition to BlazBlue's online services. Who is the new Guilty Gear Strive DLC character?. After last months reveal that...
VIDEO GAMES
Gematsu

BlazBlue: Cross Tag Battle

BlazBlue: Cross Tag Battle is a fighting video game developed and published by Arc System Works. The collision is inevitable! The impact will be unavoidable!. An unrivaled clash of explosive proportions! The beloved BlazBlue franchise Crosses universes, Tags in fan favorites, and Battles it out in BlazBlue: Cross Tag Battle! Created through an all-star collaboration between BlazBlue, Atlus‘ Persona, French Bread’s Under Night In-Birth, and Rooster Teeth’s hugely popular RWBY web series, Cross Tag Battle celebrates the fighting genre for pros and newcomers alike! Choose your team in fast paced 2v2 team battles filled with the craziness you’ve come to love from BlazBlue, with all the tight mechanics, smooth gameplay, and gorgeous 2D graphics you expect from Arc System Works.
VIDEO GAMES
nichegamer.com

Final Fantasy XIV Giving 7 Free Days to Compensate for Endwalker Congestion

Final Fantasy XIV players are getting seven free days and possibly more, in compensation for Endwalker congestion issues. The developers had previously warned fans there was a “high likelihood of congestion.” They also expected Worlds (the game’s servers) to hit maximum capacity, and “a number of logins that is yet to be seen since the launch of FFXIV.” Error 2002 would be used for example; when the number of players waiting to login exceeds 17,000 people. This halts further logins to prevent server crashes.
VIDEO GAMES
cogconnected.com

Indie Game Omno Gets a Release Date for Switch

With Help of Future Friends Games, Omno Is Set to Release on Nintendo Switch. It’s always nice to hear about Indie games getting a highlight. And one game, in particular, is getting a bit of a boost, thanks to Future Friends Games. Omno, an indie game, is going onto Nintendo Switch on December 16th, 2021. This game was previously released last summer on PC, Xbox One, and PlayStation 4, but there was surprisingly no release on the Nintendo Switch- until now.
VIDEO GAMES
nichegamer.com

Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl Soft-Locking and Out of Bounds Glitches Patched

Developer ILCA has released a patch for Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl, fixing the soft-locking issues and more. Ver. 1.1.2 is available now, and is noted in the rather vague patch notes as fixing “some issues that would prevent the game from progressing under certain circumstances.” In addition “Some issues have also been fixed for more pleasant gameplay.” It seems likely the issues that would prevent progress were the previously reported softlocking issues.
VIDEO GAMES
nichegamer.com

Syberia: The World Before is Delayed to 2022

Microids has announced Syberia: The World Before is delayed to 2022, forgoing its previously planned December 10th release date on PC. While Syberia: The World Before is delayed to Q1 2022 for Windows PC, the game will be available across Steam, GOG, and the Epic Games Store. Console versions for the game are also planned, but weren’t coming until sometime in 2022 anyway.
VIDEO GAMES
nichegamer.com

Anno 1800 Season 4 DLC Announced

Publisher Ubisoft and developer Blue Byte have announced the Anno 1800 Season 4 of downloadable content, bringing three packs of content for the ongoing Victorian-era builder. Anno 1800 Season 4 will be coming sometime in 2022, with a particular focus on expanding gameplay and content in the New World. “Following Season 3’s focus on further fleshing out the Old World, we will now turn our eyes to the New World,” Blue Byte said in the announcement.
VIDEO GAMES
nichegamer.com

PlayStation Now Adds Final Fantasy X | X-2 HD Remaster and More in December 2021

Sony Interactive Entertainment has announced PlayStation Now adds Final Fantasy X | X-2 HD Remaster, Grand Theft Auto III: The Definitive Edition and more in December 2021. While PlayStation Now adds Final Fantasy X | X-2 HD Remaster and more this month, the new games will be available starting December 7th. In case you missed it, the service recently added titles like Celeste, Final Fantasy IX, and more – you can read more about that here in our previous report.
