BlazBlue Games are Getting Rollback Netcode in 2022

Final Fantasy XIV players are getting seven free days and possibly more, in compensation for Endwalker congestion issues. The developers had previously warned fans there was a “high likelihood of congestion.” They also expected Worlds (the game’s servers) to hit maximum capacity, and “a number of logins that is yet to be seen since the launch of FFXIV.” Error 2002 would be used for example; when the number of players waiting to login exceeds 17,000 people. This halts further logins to prevent server crashes.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 4 DAYS AGO