Report: Ben Roethlisberger in final season with Steelers

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger has confided in friends, teammates and other people within the organization that he expects this season to be his final one in Pittsburgh, according to a report from ESPN.

Roethlisberger’s public stance has been that he wouldn’t want to play anywhere else, and one source told ESPN that this stance is still the case: his appearance in another NFL city is “highly unlikely.”

That would indicate retirement for the likely future Hall-of-Famer once the NFL season comes to a conclusion, which is how he and members of the team are approaching the final five games of the season.

Roethlisberger, 39, has played his entire 18-year career in Pittsburgh, and he owns most of the franchise’s passing records, including completions (5,298), yards (62,870) and touchdowns (410).

Production Waning

The six-time Pro Bowler and two-time Super Bowl champion has had one of his least productive seasons as a pro in 2021, throwing for 2,522 yards with 14 touchdowns and six interceptions entering Sunday.

The Steelers (6-5-1) upset Baltimore on Sunday, but are currently on the outside looking in within the AFC playoff picture. They finish with this schedule: at Minnesota, vs. Tennessee, at Kansas City, vs. Cleveland and at Baltimore.

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

