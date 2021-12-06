ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Report: Ben Roethlisberger in final season with Steelers

Field Level Media
Field Level Media
 4 days ago

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger has confided in friends, teammates and other people within the organization that he expects this season to be his final one in Pittsburgh, according to a report from ESPN.

Roethlisberger’s public stance has been that he wouldn’t want to play anywhere else, and one source told ESPN that this stance is still the case: his appearance in another NFL city is “highly unlikely.”

That would indicate retirement for the likely future Hall-of-Famer once the NFL season comes to a conclusion, which is how he and members of the team are approaching the final five games of the season.

Roethlisberger, 39, has played his entire 18-year career in Pittsburgh, and he owns most of the franchise’s passing records, including completions (5,298), yards (62,870) and touchdowns (410).

Production Waning

The six-time Pro Bowler and two-time Super Bowl champion has had one of his least productive seasons as a pro in 2021, throwing for 2,522 yards with 14 touchdowns and six interceptions entering Sunday.

The Steelers (6-5-1) upset Baltimore on Sunday, but are currently on the outside looking in within the AFC playoff picture. They finish with this schedule: at Minnesota, vs. Tennessee, at Kansas City, vs. Cleveland and at Baltimore.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wwlWx_0dEzDLbj00
Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

–Field Level Media (@FieldLevelMedia)

Comments / 0

Related
Field Level Media

Steelers, Vikings both in must-win mode Thursday night

The playoffs don’t start until the middle of January, but according to Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, his team has essentially started the postseason now. “We keep saying when I talk to you all every week, it’s a must win,” he said Tuesday. “Because of the hole or whatever you...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Ben Roethlisberger says he never hears Mike Tomlin in his helmet

Earlier in the week, Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin talked about the offensive playcalling and his input. Based on Tomlin’s comments, he does at times make the offensive play call, perhaps overriding what offensive coordinator Matt Canada has in mind. But according to quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, he’s never heard Tomlin’s void in his helmet.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
State
Tennessee State
The Spun

Mike Tomlin Announces Steelers’ Plan At Quarterback

Mike Tomlin appears to have his made his decision about who will start at quarterback for the Steelers on Sunday. Tomlin appeared on Pittsburgh’s 93.7 The Fan to talk about the team’s QB situation, the Chargers, and more. Per 93.7’s Andrew Filliponi, the Steelers will “build” their plan around Mason...
NFL
The Spun

Ryan Shazier Has Blunt Message For Ben Roethlisberger

The Pittsburgh Steelers entered the 2021 season with playoff hopes, but the team’s play as of late has been less than stellar. A 41-10 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals last weekend may have been the worst loss in the Mike Tomlin era. Following the latest loss, starting quarterback Ben Roethlisberger took plenty of heat.
NFL
The Spun

NFL Officials Reportedly Admitted To Critical Mistake

Few NFL games this season, if any, featured more questionable officiating calls than last Monday’s game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Chicago Bears. There were several highly questionable calls in that Monday contest, when the Steelers beat the Bears, 29-27. Bears quarterback Justin Fields was on the receiving end...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ben Roethlisberger
12up

Ben Roethlisberger clears up retirement rumors

Ben Roethlisberger and the Pittsburgh Steelers are riding high right now. On Sunday going up against the Baltimore Ravens, Pittsburgh was able to survive with a 20-19 win. Baltimore went for two and the victory, but failed. Prior to the opening kickoff, though, a report surfaced last week stating that...
NFL
iheart.com

T.J. Watt Among 5 Steelers Ruled Out For 'Sunday Night Football' Matchup

T.J. Watt is among five players officially ruled out for the Pittsburgh Steelers' primetime Sunday Night Football matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers. NFL Network's Aditi Kinkhabwala shared the Steelers' injury report on Friday (November 19), which includes Watt (hip/knee) ruled out of Sunday's game, as well as cornerback Joe Haden (foot), offensive lineman Kevin Dotson (ankle) and defensive end Isaiahh Loudermilk (groin).
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Steelers#American Football#Espn#Afc#Fieldlevelmedia
Tribune-Review

T.J. Watt, Joe Haden will not play for Steelers, but Chase Claypool to return

Mike Tomlin said he’d “leave the light on” for T.J. Watt. On Friday, though, that switch officially was flipped. Watt will not play for the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday night at the Los Angeles Chargers. The star outside linebacker did not practice throughout the week after suffering a hip/knee injury during Sunday’s tie against the Detroit Lions.
NFL
USA Today

Steelers land top QB in new 2022 mock draft

Make no mistake, the Pittsburgh Steelers are more than one player from being ready to compete in the AFC. Nevertheless, maximizing the talent with that all-so-important first-round pick next year will go a long way toward getting the franchise moving forward after quarterback Ben Roethlisberger retires. Our friends over at...
NFL
The Spun

Cris Collinsworth Shared Interesting Detail On Ben Roethlisberger

Longtime NBC analyst Cris Collinsworth shared some interesting information on Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger during tonight’s broadcast. Roethlisberger has been out for nearly two weeks after landing on the COVID-19 list. However, he bounced back in time to play on Sunday night. According to Collinsworth, Roethlisberger mainly kept in...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Field Level Media

Field Level Media

Kirkland, WA
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
223K+
Views
ABOUT

Field Level Media features a network of 200+ professional writers and editors providing breaking sports news, analysis and coverage of more than 7,000 annual events.

 https://fieldlevelmedia.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy