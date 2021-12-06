ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Thailand detects first potential case of Omicron variant

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBANGKOK (Reuters) – Thailand has detected its first potential case of the Omicron coronavirus variant, a...

Eritrea has not started vaccinating against COVID, says Africa CDC

NAIROBI (Reuters) – Eritrea has yet to start vaccinating its population against COVID-19, the head of the African Centres for Disease Control said on Thursday. “Eritrea is the only country now that has not joined the family of 55 member states (of the African Union) that are moving forward with vaccination, but we are not giving up,” John Nkengasong told an online media briefing.
Mexico posts 289 more COVID-19 deaths, bringing toll to 295,893

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) – Mexico’s health ministry on Wednesday reported 289 more deaths from COVID-19, bringing the country’s death toll since the pandemic began to 295,893. The number of infections has risen to 3,908,534. (Reporting by Diego Ore; Editing by Drazen Jorgic)
Europe surpasses 75 million COVID-19 cases amid spread of Omicron

(Reuters) – Europe crossed 75 million coronavirus cases on Friday, according to a Reuters tally, as the region braces for the new Omicron variant at a time when hospitals in some countries are already strained by the current surge. Over 15 countries in Europe have reported confirmed cases of the...
Africa accounts for 36% of reported cases of Omicron, WHO official says

NAIROBI (Reuters) – Africa accounts for 36% of reported cases of the Omicron variant of COVID-19 globally, Richard Mihigo, coordinator of the World Health Organisation’s Immunisation and Vaccine Development Programme for Africa, told an online briefing on Thursday. (Reporting by Ayenat Mersie, writing by Estelle Shirbon; editing by...
German vaccine body recommends COVID shot for some under-12s

BERLIN (Reuters) – Germany’s vaccination advisory commission STIKO recommended on Thursday that Pfizer-BioNTech’s, COVID-19 is given to children aged five to 11 with pre-existing conditions and said others could also request it. The European Medicines Agency (EMA) on Nov. 25 cleared for use in younger children a...
Brazil’s Rio cancels New Year celebration as pandemic continues

SAO PAULO (Reuters) – The mayor of Rio de Janeiro canceled New Year’s Eve celebrations after Brazil confirmed the first known cases of the Omicron coronavirus variant in Latin America’s biggest country. Eduardo Paes tweeted on Saturday that he would follow the recommendations of Rio de Janeiro state to cancel...
Dutch say passengers from S.Africa have COVID despite pre-flight test

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) – Dutch health authorities said on Friday they were worried that some passengers arriving from South Africa in the past week were testing positive for COVID-19 on arrival despite having been vaccinated and testing negative before their flight departure. “It shows that the virus is spreading easily and...
Capital injection: Slovakia offers cash to over-60s to get COVID shots

PRAGUE (Reuters) – Slovakia is to give cash handouts to people over 60 who get vaccinated against the coronavirus or have their booster shot, aiming to spur inoculation rates lagging others in the European Union. Parliament approved the payments on Thursday, giving the go-ahead to a proposal by the...
Brazil reports 206 new COVID-19 deaths, average daily toll falls to 201

BRASILIA (Reuters) – Brazil has had 9,278 new cases of the novel coronavirus reported in the past 24 hours, and 206 deaths from COVID-19, the health ministry said on Thursday. The South American country has now registered 22,177,059 cases since the pandemic began, while the official death toll has...
India’s Omicron cases rise to 25, all with mild symptoms

NEW DELHI (Reuters) – India has a detected a total of 25 Omicron cases across five states and all have shown mild symptoms, the health ministry said in a news briefing on Friday. (Reporting by Rama Venkat and Sumit Khanna; Editing by Kevin Liffey)
French rush to get tested as COVID cases rise, holidays near

PARIS (Reuters) – In her pharmacy in central Paris, Mireille Grand points to near-empty shelves where she would normally have COVID-19 tests stocked up. Only five tests remain. “That’s all that’s left!” she said. “This is due to a sharp increase of many, many COVID contact cases. We had...
Philippines’ Supreme Court says parts of anti-terror law unconstitutional

MANILA (Reuters) – The Philippines’ Supreme Court said on Thursday parts of the country’s anti-terrorism law passed last year were unconstitutional. The controversial law, signed by Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte in July, 2020, has drawn concern from lawyers and human rights activists who fear it could be used to suppress free speech and harass opponents of the administration.
Bangkok ASEAN Film Festival Kicks off With Zhang Yimou’s ‘One Second’

The Bangkok ASEAN Film Festival kicked off on Wednesday evening with the screening of “One Second” Zhang Yimou’s homage to cinema and veiled critique of China’s Cultural Revolution. The festival runs Dec 8-13 and is one of the first major cultural showcases to take place in person after Thailand has opened its borders to welcome visitors. Fully-vaccinated international visitors to Thailand no longer needs to go through quarantine, though they are required to have a PCR test upon arrival. Coincidentally, it is taking place in the week that film trade show and convention CineAsia was to have taken place in the city....
COVID: Unusual symptom of Omicron variant is becoming more common

The Omicron variant has been spreading fast and wide in different age groups in the United Kingdom—including young children. Medical authorities in South Africa have already sounded the alarm, warning of a higher infection rate amongst children with the Omicron variant. Meanwhile in London, a general practitioner has observed an unusual symptom manifesting in British kids that have been infected with the same strain.
Australia joins diplomatic boycott of Beijing Winter Games

SYDNEY/BEIJING (Reuters) – Australia will join the United States in a diplomatic boycott of the Winter Olympic Games in Beijing, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Wednesday, as other allies weighed similar moves to protest China’s human rights record. The United States on Monday said its government officials will boycott...
Japan to review budget balance timing early next year -PM Kishida

TOKYO (Reuters) – Japan will review the timeframe early next year for its target of balancing the budget, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said on Tuesday, brushing aside prospects that it could ditch the goal to further boost spending. The government unveiled a record $490 billion spending package last month to...
Merck ties up with Thermo Fisher to make its COVID-19 pill in Canada

(Reuters) – Drugmaker Merck & Co on Monday announced a deal with medical device maker Thermo Fisher Scientific to manufacture its experimental COVID-19 pill at a site in Ontario. Thermo Fisher’s manufacturing site in Whitby will manufacture molnupiravir for distribution in Canada and the United Kingdom as well as markets...
'Hold the line': Maria Ressa fights for press freedom under Philippines' Duterte

Veteran Philippine journalist Maria Ressa, who will accept the Nobel Peace Prize in Oslo on Friday, has battled multiple legal cases and online abuse in her campaign for press freedom under President Rodrigo Duterte. After the Nobel Prize was announced in October, Ressa was defiant in her defence of her battle for freedom of expression and independent journalism.
