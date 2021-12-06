Study: Alabama ranks among the least expensive states for assisted living

Nidek Medical Products, Inc., was honored to be awarded the 2021 Medium Manufacturer of the Year by the Birmingham Business Alliance in Montgomery, Alabama on October 1, 2021. Nidek manufactures and sells oxygen concentrators generally used for home oxygen therapy and markets them primarily to healthcare and durable medical equipment companies. Founded in 1986, Nidek has become a world leader in the production of oxygen concentrators. Nideks’ main focus has been on designing a high quality, low maintenance and field serviceable oxygen concentrator fit for any environment. Our concentrators, such as the Nano POC, Nuvo Lite, Nuvo 8, Nuvo 10 and our high flow Max 30, are currently used in over 119 countries. All products are proudly made in the USA and are built to ISO 13485:2016 Medical Device Standards. It is our mission to provide the highest quality products and impeccable customer service to each and every one of our customers around the world.

ALABAMA STATE ・ 25 DAYS AGO