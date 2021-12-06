Read full article on original website
When the NFL playoffs began and eliminated teams sought new head coaches, two names stood out from the pack: Jim Harbaugh and Sean Payton. These vaunted coaches were thought to be heavily pursued by teams willing to pay for their services. Harbaugh's candidacy fizzled out when he opted ...
Former NFL Defensive End Jessie Lemonier Dies at 25
The Liberty University alum also played for the Chargers.
Baseball Hall Of Famer Found Dead
In just a little over a month, the World Baseball Classic is set to begin on March 8, 2023. The world baseball classic reminds us of how many baseball players reside in countless countries all across the globe. There are major baseball leagues around the world, and a lot of top players have never had the opportunity to play in the MLB, yet their impact is still felt.
Steelers 2023 Free Agents: All 24 Pittsburgh Steelers About To Hit Free Agency + Who To Re-Sign
NFL free agency for the Pittsburgh Steelers is quickly approaching, which means it’s that time of year to evaluate which Steelers players are slated to hit free agency this spring, and which players are worthy of bringing back and re-signing for the 2023 NFL season. GM Omar Khan and Head Coach Mike Tomlin have some tough decisions to make over the next couple of weeks and months to build a team that can challenge the Cincinnati Bengals for the AFC North division title next season. With numerous stud players such as Kenny Pickett, George Pickens, Pat Freiermuth, and Najee Harris all on their rookie contracts, the time is now for Pittsburgh to put together a complete roster capable of taking on the best the NFL has to offer.
LATEST 49ers News: Christian McCaffrey Injury | 49ers vs. Eagles NFC Championship & 49ers Rumors
The 49ers Report is live with the latest San Francisco 49ers news, rumors and analysis as the 49ers advance in the 2023 NFL playoffs following 49ers vs. Cowboys highlights. On today’s show, we’ll do a 49ers vs. Eagles preview and pas along the latest 49ers injury news on Christian McCaffrey, the latest on Brock Purdy and more. Join Chase Senior for all of your Niners news, rumors and analysis!
2023 NFL Draft Player Profiles: Ohio State OT Paris Johnson Jr.
From now until the 2023 NFL Draft takes place, we hope to scout and create profiles for as many prospects as possible, examining their strengths, weaknesses, and what they can bring to an NFL franchise. These players could be potential top 10 picks, all the way down to Day 3 selections and priority undrafted free agents Today, we’ll be profiling Ohio State OT Paris Johnson Jr.
Ravens 2023 NFL Draft Targets In Round 1: Quentin Johnston, Anthony Richardson & Jaxson Smith-Njigba
The 2023 NFL Draft is around the corner and with the Baltimore Ravens season now over, it’s time to start looking at some NFL Draft Prospects the Ravens could take in Round 1 of the NFL Draft. The Ravens have the #22 overall pick, meaning some of the top guys will still be on the board. Some of the top NFL Draft prospects include Quentin Johnston, Anthony Richardson, Jaxson Smith-Njigba, Nolan.
Seahawks Rumors: Select Tyree Wilson & Trade #5 NFL Draft Pick? + Seattle Coaching Staff Changes?
The 2023 NFL Draft is just a few months away and the Seattle Seahawks hold two first round picks at #5 and #20 overall. Seahawks rumors are flying about what Seattle will do with their two picks. Seahawks trade rumors are out there according to The Athletic that Seattle could trade the #5 pick to the Carolina Panthers for the #9 pick. Seahawks draft rumors consist of them potentially taking Tyree WIlso.
NFL Rumors, Jalen Ramsey & Lamar Jackson Trade Buzz, Top Trade Candidates + Mel Kiper Mock Draft
Top chat Some messages, such as potential spam, may not be visible Live chat All messages are visible. 8:36 PMChoua loru200b#NFL should the 49ers draft Cameron latu in day three of this year draft?. Welcome to live chat! Remember to guard your privacy and abide by our community guidelines. Chat...
A Winning Pitch (We Hope)
We’ve reached the phase right before Spring Training where it’s mostly claims and minor league contracts while the residue of the free agent barrel lingers until teams and agents finally settle on something. For all intents and purposes, the roster is set (very similar to what we did last time, minus some DFAs and outrights and what not) and the only real questions are at the margins. For example:
2023 NFL Draft Player Profiles: Arkansas ILB Drew Sanders
From now until the 2023 NFL Draft takes place, we hope to scout and create profiles for as many prospects as possible, examining their strengths, weaknesses, and what they can bring to an NFL franchise. These players could be potential top 10 picks, all the way down to Day 3 selections and priority undrafted free agents. Today, we will be profiling Arkansas LB Drew Sanders.
Ravens announce 2023 season opponents
The Baltimore Ravens on Tuesday announced their opponents for the 2023 NFL season. The Ravens finished second in the AFC North, so they will play a second-place schedule in 2023. Baltimore will play the entire AFC South, NFC West and two games each against division rivals Steelers, Browns and Bengals.
Preview: Coming at the Kings
Fitting it’s dollar pretzel night at the Farg as two teams tied in the knot that is the NHL’s mushy middle faceoff. The Los Angeles Kings (26-17-6) are in town, losers of three of four and clinging to the Western Conference’s second wild card by a point.
