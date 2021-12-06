ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Cleo Smith case: alleged abductor Terence Kelly appears in court

The Guardian
The Guardian
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RgmB9_0dEzBQzO00
Terence Kelly being taken into custody by police on 5 November. Kelly is accused of taking Cleo Smith from her family’s tent at a remote campsite in Western Australia.

Cleo Smith’s alleged abductor has made a brief court appearance after more than a month in a maximum-security remand prison in Perth.

Terence Darrell Kelly, 36, is accused of taking four-year-old Cleo from her family’s tent at the remote Blowholes campsite in Western Australia.

He faced a magistrate in Carnarvon via videolink from Casuarina prison on Monday, charged with multiple offences including forcibly taking a child under 16.

Bail was not considered and Kelly was remanded in custody to reappear on 24 January for a further legal advice hearing.

Cleo was found alive and well in early November, 18 days after she went missing from the campsite.

She was rescued from a property just minutes from her family home in the nearby town of Carnarvon, almost 1,000km north of Perth.

Police forced entry to the home and found Cleo alone in a room, physically unharmed and playing with toys.

Kelly was arrested on a nearby street around the same time. He is alleged to have acted alone and is yet to enter a plea to his charges.

Police say he has no connection to Cleo’s family.

Kelly appeared before a magistrate in Carnarvon last month and was remanded in custody ahead of the matter returning to the same court.

Extra security was put in place after Kelly was twice hospitalised with self-inflicted injuries while in custody.

Comments / 1

Related
The Guardian

Trump attacks media and Mark Milley in foul-mouthed Mar-a-Lago speech

In remarks to diners at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida on Saturday night, Donald Trump called the American media “crooked bastards” and Gen Mark Milley, the chairman of the joint chiefs of staff, a “fucking idiot”. The meandering, foul-mouthed speech to Turning Point USA, a group for young conservatives, was...
POTUS
fox5atlanta.com

Man accused of stabbing mother to death appears in court

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - A man accused of stabbing his mother to death on Thanksgiving appeared in court. Police said 18-year-old Varian Hibbert faces charges for felony murder, aggravated assault, and possession of a knife during the commission of a felony. He's accused of fatally stabbing his mother, 42-year-old Marcia...
LAWRENCEVILLE, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Perth#Videolink
foxbangor.com

Man appears in court after robbery at Tiller & Rye

BREWER- Brewer police arrested a man in connection with an alleged armed robbery at a grocery store in Brewer last Friday. According to officials, Brewer police arrested 33-year-old Christopher Dorsey after holding a woman at knifepoint at the Tiller & Rye located on the corner of Wilson and Main Street.
BREWER, ME
orangemedianetwork.com

Bias crime assault suspect Rackley appears in court, judge reassigns case to track with co-defendants’ court dates

In suspect Kyle Rackley’s first personal court appearance, parties provided case updates, and Judge Joan Demarest of the Benton County Circuit Court assigned Rackley’s case to Judge Locke Williams’ docket. Rackley, along with two other suspects, Dylan Guido and Riley Westbrooks, allegedly assaulted a 7-11 employee in...
CORVALLIS, OR
13 WHAM

Former Greece police chief appears in court, case waived

Greece, N.Y. — Drew Forsythe appeared in Greece Town Court Thursday, just feet from where he used to serve as chief of police. Forsythe was to be arraigned on a the charges of driving while intoxicated and leaving the scene of an accident with property damage last month. All...
GREECE, NY
Sheridan Press

Man who allegedly endangered bar-goers appears in circuit court

SHERIDAN — Bryan Bangerter, 22, appeared before Sheridan County Circuit Court Judge Shelley Cundiff Monday on reckless endangerment and hit and run charges. According to Sheridan Police Department incident reports, Bangerter was arrested Nov. 24, around 2:30 a.m. after the department received reports of shots fired on N. Main St. SPD officers arrested Bangerter for aggravated assault and battery, reckless endangering and failure to report an accident with unattended property.
SHERIDAN, WY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
weisradio.com

Hays Prison Inmate to Appear in Court on Murder Charge

Hays As you may recall earlier this year (2021) investigators with the Georgia Department of Corrections charged an inmate at Hays State Prison in Chattooga County – with the murder of a fellow inmate in 2020. Timothy “Green Light” Teasley, 27, was charged with aggravated assault, and a felony murder...
CHATTOOGA COUNTY, GA
The Independent

Father and stepmum ‘left disabled toddler to starve to death’

A father and stepmother have been charged with murder after the death of a four-year-old child with Downs Syndrome in Australia last year.Willow Dunn was found dead by police in her Brisbane home on May 25 in “extremely confronting” conditions, but is believed to have died two days before.Her father, Mark James Dunn, and stepmother, Shannon Leigh White, each face one count of murder and another of child cruelty.At Brisbane Magistrates Court on Tuesday, it was heard the four-year-old was found with deep pressure sores - thought to be caused by prolonged time without movement - and her body appeared...
PUBLIC SAFETY
actionnewsnow.com

Woman appears in Shasta County court for illegal botox case

SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. - A preliminary hearing was held Tuesday for a woman whose illegal botox treatment left patients disfigured in 2019, according to the Shasta County District Attorney’s office. Susan Tancreto appears in court Tuesday and was held to answer 14 victims for felony charges that range from battery...
SHASTA COUNTY, CA
Fox 19

Father Drew appears in court

CPS teacher arrested after ‘large amount of narcotics’ found in home, court docs say. CPS teacher arrested after ‘large amount of narcotics’ found in home, court docs say. New development along High Street in Middletown. Updated: 39 minutes ago. Germany sees new cases of omicron variant as country is already...
CINCINNATI, OH
CBS San Francisco

Suspect in Nordstrom Smash-and-Grab Robbery Appears in Court

MARTINEZ (KPIX) — One of three people charged with felonies in connection with the smash and grab of Nordstrom in Walnut Creek entered a plea of not guilty in court Monday. Contra Costa County prosecutors said 19-year-old Rodney Robinson of Oakland was found to have more than $2,000 worth of Nordstrom merchandise in his car when he was stopped at the scene of the Broadway Plaza on November 20th. Authorities allege he was one of more than 80 people involved in the ransacking of the department store before fleeing in cars that had license plates removed or covered. Prosecutors said at least 25...
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA
Shropshire Star

Man charged with Shrewsbury frauds to appear in court

A 22-year-old man has been charged in relation to fraud offences and theft in Shrewsbury. Jack Holding, of Ravenhurst Street, Birmingham has been charged with four counts of fraud by abuse of position and one count of theft from a person. Holding will appear at Telford Magistrates Court on Friday...
PUBLIC SAFETY
wiproud.com

Former MN cop charged with manslaughter appears in court

(WLAX/WEUX) – Testimony began today in the trial of Kim Potter, a former Minnesota cop, charged with manslaughter in the shooting death of Daunte Wright. The mother of wright, Katie Bryant, was called as one of the first witnesses. The defense argues that the shooting was accidental. Prosecutors argue...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Telegraph

The drug gang so rich they had Sundays off

A Charlie's Angels-style gang of glamorous Brazilian drug couriers who delivered narcotics across London on mopeds have been jailed after police dismantled their operation. Controlled and recruited by the only man in the organisation, the female gang members supplied drugs on a vast scale, making almost £100,000 profit every month.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Guardian

The Guardian

76K+
Followers
38K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy