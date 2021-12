How the Raiders performed in a 36-33 overtime win against the Cowboys. Derek Carr had a 22-yard run. And looked pretty fast doing so. He also threw for 373 yards and a score. Josh Jacobs had a drop that might have gone for a long touchdown, but he managed 87 yards and a score with a long of 21 off 22 carries. There was even a Marcus Mariota sighting. One of those goal-line packages coaches constantly talk about paid off with a 3-yard scoring run from the backup quarterback with 7:13 left in the third quarter, leading to a 24-13 advantage. Tight end Darren Waller (two catches, 33 yards) was lost to injury in the second quarter.

NFL ・ 14 DAYS AGO