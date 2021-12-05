U.S. travel restrictions to go into effect as Omicron variant spreads

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. With the omicron variant now sweeping the globe and new travel restrictions in place, it's hardly the most convenient time to travel. But if you're planning an international trip in the near future or in the next several months, I have some hard-won advice from a five-day getaway I took last month from the US to Canada.

LIFESTYLE ・ 6 DAYS AGO