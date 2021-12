CHICAGO – The all-important third goal continues to be elusive for the Blues. For the eighth time in their last 15 games, they failed to score more than two goals. They are now 1-5-2 in those eight game after squandering a 2-0 first-period lead to lose 3-2 in overtime to the Chicago Blackhawks on Friday afternoon at the United Center.

NHL ・ 13 DAYS AGO